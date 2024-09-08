https://sputnikglobe.com/20240908/russian-forces-liberate-novogrodovka-city-in-donetsk---defense-ministry-1120075004.html

Russian Forces Liberate Novogrodovka City in Donetsk - Defense Ministry

Russia's Tsentr (Center) group of forces has taken control of the city of Novogrodovka in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Russian Defense Ministry told Sputnik on Sunday.

Russia's Tsentr (Center) group of forces has taken control of the city of Novogrodovka in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Russian Defense Ministry told Sputnik on Sunday. Ukrainian Losses in Last 24 HoursKiev lost up to 625 servicepeople in battles with Russia's Yug (South) group of troops over the past day, as well as a Kozak combat armored vehicle, two UK-made 155mm FH-70 howitzers and an electronic warfare station, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.Russia's Sever (North) group of troops eliminated up to 160 Ukrainian soldiers, the ministry said, adding that Kiev also lost up to 550 soldiers in fighting with Russia's Zapad (West) group of troops.Ukraine has also lost up to 560 soldiers in battles with Russia's Tsentr (Center) group of troops, the Russian ministry said.Ukrainian units have lost up to 130 soldiers and a UK-produced FH-70 howitzer in battles with Russia's Vostok (East) group of troops, the ministry added.

