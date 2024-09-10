https://sputnikglobe.com/20240910/holding-a-gun-to-armenias-head-eus-visa-free-regime-is-nothing-but-tool-of-manipulation---expert-1120099697.html
Holding a Gun to Armenia's Head: EU's Visa-Free Regime is Nothing But Tool of Manipulation - Expert
Holding a Gun to Armenia's Head: EU's Visa-Free Regime is Nothing But Tool of Manipulation - Expert
Sputnik International
Armenia and the EU have announced negotiations on visa liberalization. Brussels clarified that Yerevan would have to implement "substantial reforms", adding that the visa liberalization dialogue would be "a multi-year process" under the EU's close watch.
2024-09-10T17:06+0000
2024-09-10T17:06+0000
2024-09-10T17:06+0000
world
stanislav tarasov
mikheil saakashvili
georgia
armenia
ukraine
european union (eu)
visa-free
visa-free regime
visa-free travel
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107067/70/1070677021_0:256:2731:1792_1920x0_80_0_0_7d73a95c07428117ce5d4403feb272bd.jpg
"The [EU's] geopolitical game with the Armenians is a struggle to deprive Russia of its influence [in the Caucasus]," political scientist Stanislav Tarasov tells Sputnik. At the same time, the new visa-free regime is a kind of weapon for the EU to influence a certain part of Armenian society, as per Tarasov. "It's like holding a gun to their head," he said.The EU-Armenian visa liberalization program is similar to Brussels' efforts to bring Ukraine and Georgia into its fold, according to Tarasov. Ukraine Georgia The EU's attempt to 'Westernize' Armenia is doomed, as the bloc is not ready to seriously invest in the nation's economy, Tarasov concluded.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240724/plot-to-kill-georgias-ruling-partys-founder-linked-to-ukraine---state-security-service-1119484931.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240709/us-seeking-to-change-of-power-in-georgia-following-fall-elections---russias-intelligence-1119306334.html
georgia
armenia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107067/70/1070677021_0:0:2729:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_3bebc2ccac4c28b107c262e6433dbc72.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
armenia, color revolution, visa-regime, visa-free access to eu for armenians, georgia's visa-free regime, revolution of roses, ukraine visa-free regime, euromaidan, 2014 coup d'etat in ukraine
armenia, color revolution, visa-regime, visa-free access to eu for armenians, georgia's visa-free regime, revolution of roses, ukraine visa-free regime, euromaidan, 2014 coup d'etat in ukraine
Holding a Gun to Armenia's Head: EU's Visa-Free Regime is Nothing But Tool of Manipulation - Expert
Armenia and the EU have announced negotiations on visa liberalization. Brussels clarified that Yerevan would have to implement "substantial reforms", adding that the visa liberalization dialogue would be "a multi-year process" under the EU's close watch.
"The [EU's] geopolitical game with the Armenians is a struggle to deprive Russia
of its influence [in the Caucasus]," political scientist Stanislav Tarasov tells Sputnik.
At the same time, the new visa-free regime is a kind of weapon for the EU to influence a certain part of Armenian society, as per Tarasov.
"It's like holding a gun to their head," he said.
The EU-Armenian visa liberalization program is similar to Brussels' efforts to bring Ukraine and Georgia into its fold, according to Tarasov.
"Georgians were also granted a liberalized visa regime," he says. "But when the Georgian government adopted the law on foreign agents… [the EU] immediately threatened them with the cancelation of the visa-free regime. You see, this is a leverage of influence."
Visa liberalization dialogue between Ukraine and the EU was launched on October 29, 2008.
Ukrainians were granted visa-free travel to the EU for a period of stay of 90 days in any 180-day period in 2017, almost 10 years after the start of the dialogue and following a 2014 coup d'etat in Kiev.
EU-Georgia visa liberalization dialogue was launched on June 4, 2012, under then-President Mikheil Saakashvili who came to power in the wake of the EU-backed "color revolution" of 2003.
Georgia was granted a visa-free access to the EU in 2017. In 2024, the EU meddled in Georgia's domestic policies by criticizing the nation's sovereign laws, threatening to halt bilateral programs, and endorsing the public unrest
.
The EU's attempt to 'Westernize' Armenia is doomed, as the bloc is not ready to seriously invest in the nation's economy, Tarasov concluded.