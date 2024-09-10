https://sputnikglobe.com/20240910/holding-a-gun-to-armenias-head-eus-visa-free-regime-is-nothing-but-tool-of-manipulation---expert-1120099697.html

Holding a Gun to Armenia's Head: EU's Visa-Free Regime is Nothing But Tool of Manipulation - Expert

Armenia and the EU have announced negotiations on visa liberalization. Brussels clarified that Yerevan would have to implement "substantial reforms", adding that the visa liberalization dialogue would be "a multi-year process" under the EU's close watch.

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107067/70/1070677021_0:256:2731:1792_1920x0_80_0_0_7d73a95c07428117ce5d4403feb272bd.jpg

"The [EU's] geopolitical game with the Armenians is a struggle to deprive Russia of its influence [in the Caucasus]," political scientist Stanislav Tarasov tells Sputnik. At the same time, the new visa-free regime is a kind of weapon for the EU to influence a certain part of Armenian society, as per Tarasov. "It's like holding a gun to their head," he said.The EU-Armenian visa liberalization program is similar to Brussels' efforts to bring Ukraine and Georgia into its fold, according to Tarasov. Ukraine Georgia The EU's attempt to 'Westernize' Armenia is doomed, as the bloc is not ready to seriously invest in the nation's economy, Tarasov concluded.

