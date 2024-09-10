https://sputnikglobe.com/20240910/israel-wants-us-congress-to-put-pressure-on-south-africa-to-scrap-icj-genocide-case--report-1120094084.html

Israel Wants US Congress ‘to Put Pressure’ on South Africa to Scrap ICJ Genocide Case – Report

Israel Wants US Congress ‘to Put Pressure’ on South Africa to Scrap ICJ Genocide Case – Report

Sputnik International

South Africa brought the claim of Israel's genocidal intent in Gaza before the ICJ on December 29, 2023 in response to the surging civilian death toll in the besieged Palestinian enclave.

2024-09-10T06:38+0000

2024-09-10T06:38+0000

2024-09-10T06:38+0000

world

south africa

israel

palestinians

gaza strip

international court of justice

case

genocide

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/0a/1120093596_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_50f1fd822415adbfc7ec43a81c7515c8.jpg

The Israeli Foreign Ministry has urged members of the US Сongress to make South Africa drop its case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which accuses the Jewish state of violating its obligations under the 1948 Genocide Convention over its months-long operation in the Gaza Strip, Axios reports.The Israeli diplomats were instructed to let South African diplomats currently working in the US know that "continuing their current actions like supporting [the Palestinian militant movement] Hamas and pushing anti-Israeli moves in international courts will come with a heavy price" and could lead to a suspension of Washington-Pretoria trade relations.However, the US is unlikely to follow through with such a drastic measure since Washington seeks to "maintain its relationship with South Africa in order to counter the influence of Russia and China."South Africa brought its genocide legal proceedings against Israel in December 2023, and a total of 13 countries, including Spain, Belgium, Egypt and Turkiye, have joined the case since then. Israel has rejected the accusations.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240628/spain-joins-south-africas-genocide-lawsuit-against-israel---icj-1119170276.html

south africa

israel

gaza strip

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

claim of israel's genocidal intent in gaza, the israeli foreign ministry, south africa's case at the international court of justice, members of us congress, gaza war, washington-pretoria trade relations