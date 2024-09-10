https://sputnikglobe.com/20240910/israel-wants-us-congress-to-put-pressure-on-south-africa-to-scrap-icj-genocide-case--report-1120094084.html
Israel Wants US Congress ‘to Put Pressure’ on South Africa to Scrap ICJ Genocide Case – Report
South Africa brought the claim of Israel's genocidal intent in Gaza before the ICJ on December 29, 2023 in response to the surging civilian death toll in the besieged Palestinian enclave.
The Israeli Foreign Ministry has urged members of the US Сongress to make South Africa drop its case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which accuses the Jewish state of violating its obligations under the 1948 Genocide Convention over its months-long operation in the Gaza Strip, Axios reports.The Israeli diplomats were instructed to let South African diplomats currently working in the US know that "continuing their current actions like supporting [the Palestinian militant movement] Hamas and pushing anti-Israeli moves in international courts will come with a heavy price" and could lead to a suspension of Washington-Pretoria trade relations.However, the US is unlikely to follow through with such a drastic measure since Washington seeks to "maintain its relationship with South Africa in order to counter the influence of Russia and China."South Africa brought its genocide legal proceedings against Israel in December 2023, and a total of 13 countries, including Spain, Belgium, Egypt and Turkiye, have joined the case since then. Israel has rejected the accusations.
