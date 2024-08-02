https://sputnikglobe.com/20240802/russian-air-defenses-shot-down-two-ukrainian-jets-seven-atacms-missiles-over-past-week--mod-1119611087.html
Russian Air Defenses Shot Down Two Ukrainian Jets, Seven ATACMS Missiles Over Past Week – MoD
Over the past week, Russian air defense systems shot down two Ukrainian aircraft, seven ATACMS missiles, 47 HIMARS rockets and 375 drones, the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) said on Friday.
Russian forces continue to shoot down Ukrainian combat jets and US-made tactical ballistic missiles.“During the period, [Russia’s] air defenses shot down Ukrainian MiG-29 and Su-25 jets, a Neptune long-range missile, seven US-made ATACMS missiles, four French-made Hammer controlled aircraft bombs, two US-made Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems, 47 US-made HIMARS rockets and 375 drones”, the MoD said in a statement.Russia’s tactical aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles and artillery also destroyed three US-made Patriot missile launchers and a radar station, as well as three radar stations deployed by the Mars-L, ATCR-33S and Skala-M aerial reconnaissance systems.Ukraine lost up to 4,020 soldiers in the operational area of Russia's Battlegroup Yug in the past week, the ministry added.In battles with Russian troops of the Battlegroup Zapad, Ukraine lost up to 3,605 soldiers, the MoD said. Russia’s Battlegroup Tsentr repelled 43 counterattacks, during which Kiev lost up to 2,635 servicemen.Russia's Battlegroup Sever repelled 27 counterattacks, with Kiev losing up to 1,755 troops, while operations by Battlegroup Vostok resulted in Ukraine losing up to 905 soldiers, the ministry said.The Russian armed forces also carried out 11 group strikes on Ukrainian military and industrial facilities, drone assembly shops and military echelons.
