https://sputnikglobe.com/20240911/putin-russia-may-restrict-export-of-strategic-materials-in-response-to-unfriendly-powers-actions-1120109081.html

Putin: Russia May Restrict Export of Strategic Materials in Response to Unfriendly Powers' Actions

Putin: Russia May Restrict Export of Strategic Materials in Response to Unfriendly Powers' Actions

Sputnik International

Despite slapping Moscow with an unprecedented sanctions regime in 2022, European countries and the United States continue to rely on vast quantities of Russian energy and strategic materials, including gas and uranium, importing them to prevent spiking energy prices and shortages from wrecking their economies.

2024-09-11T14:33+0000

2024-09-11T14:33+0000

2024-09-11T14:51+0000

economy

vladimir putin

mikhail mishustin

russia

energy

resources

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0c/0b/1105353411_0:107:2048:1259_1920x0_80_0_0_166a39909602fdd5f71b292fb1e6d8bf.jpg

Russia is a world leader in the production of an array of strategic minerals, from natural gas, gold and diamonds to uranium, titanium and nickel, and should “think about” whether it’s possible to reduce the export of the latter three resources in response to unfriendly countries’ actions against Russia, President Vladimir Putin has said.Speaking at a meeting with government ministers on Wednesday, Putin asked Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin to look into the idea and report back, stressing that any proposed restrictions should not be “to one’s own detriment.”"In some countries, strategic reserves are being created, and some other measures are being taken. In general, if this does not harm us, we should think...about certain restrictions on supplies to the foreign market," he added."I am not saying this needs to be done tomorrow, but we could think about certain restrictions on supplies to the foreign market not only of the goods I mentioned, but also of some others," Putin said.The ongoing NATO-Russia proxy war in Ukraine has reduced, but not fully stopped, economic exchange between Russia and Western countries, with the US continuing the purchase of Russian uranium for its network of nuclear power plants, and gas continuing to flow via a pipeline in Ukraine to customers in Hungary and Slovakia, and shipped west aboard tankers in the form of LNG. Concurrently, a number of Western companies have refused to leave the Russian market, continuing to sell their consumer and industrial goods to Russians despite sanctions and other restrictions from their own governments.

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Ilya Tsukanov

Ilya Tsukanov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ilya Tsukanov

does russia sell energy to the west, does russia sell resources to the west