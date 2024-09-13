https://sputnikglobe.com/20240913/no-more-ukrainians-is-the-west-attempting-to-destroy-kiev-demographically-1120128705.html

‘No More Ukrainians’: Is the West Attempting to Destroy Kiev Demographically?

Serbian-American journalist and translator Nebojsa Malic joined Sputnik’s The Final Countdown program Thursday to share a provocative theory about the US-backed Ukraine proxy war on Russia.

Russia’s proposed European security agreement in December 2021, bombastically referred to by Western sources as an “ultimatum,” represented one final good faith attempt on the part of Moscow to foreclose the possibility of war with Ukraine.The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs published two draft treaties seeking to halt NATO’s steady march eastward. The military alliance has provoked concern in Moscow since its establishment in 1949 and especially since the ascension of West Germany to the bloc in 1955, which spurred the creation of the Warsaw Pact.The Warsaw Pact was famously dissolved as the Cold War drew to a close in 1991 but NATO – anchored by the reunified German state responsible for the 20th century murder of 27 million Soviet citizens – lives on, expanding its influence and territorial reach every few years.The analyst joined Sputnik’s The Final Countdown program Thursday to share a provocative theory about the US-backed Ukraine proxy war on Russia.“Something was said at that summit that nobody's talking about, but I'm very, very curious,” said Malic, referring to the final meeting between the Russian and American heads of state before the outbreak of the proxy conflict. “Why are they doing this? I had a somewhat off-the-wall theory a couple of days ago that it all goes back to the [hypothesis] of [former US National Security Advisor] Zbigniew Brzezinski and his whole theory that without Ukraine, Russia can't be an empire.”“Everybody assumed that this meant territory,” the journalist continued. “But what if Washington has actually realized that Ukraine can't possibly win this and never could and are basically trying to deny Russia Ukraine as a resource – both land, oil riches, resources, whatever – but most importantly people.”The true number of Ukrainian troops lost over 30 months of fighting has remained obscured in mainstream media as Kiev wages a propaganda war to attempt to maintain the support of the Western public. But analysis earlier this year placed Kiev’s casualties at close to half a million, a number that has only grown since Russian Defense Ministry Sergei Shoigu expounded on the subject in April.Observers say the war is possibly the bloodiest the world has seen in decades as Western countries continue to fund the anti-Russia crusade. Meanwhile, Ukrainian civilians have suffered an epidemic of drowning deaths as citizens attempt to escape the draft by swimming to freedom across the country’s border with Romania and Hungary.Malic suggested the elimination of an entire generation of Ukrainians is not a tragic but unavoidable consequence of the war for Western military planners, but rather the point of the war, with the protracted conflict robbing Moscow of the human capital otherwise gained by its liberation of eastern regions.“They've sort of said things along those lines themselves over the past two, three years,” he noted. “So it's not out of the realm of possibility. I mean, if I were a sinister supervillain trying to accomplish this, this is how I’d go about it.”

