‘Extremely Clear’: Kremlin Comments on Putin's Warning About West’s Arms Striking Deep Into Russia

The statement of Russian President Vladimir Putin on the consequences of Western weapons strikes deep into Russia is extremely clear and unambiguous, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"The statement that Putin made yesterday is very important. It is extremely clear, unambiguous and does not allow for any misinterpretations. And we have no doubt that this statement has reached its addressees," Peskov said, answering a question about whether the Kremlin sees the reaction of Western countries to Putin's words about the consequences of long-range weapons strikes on Russia.On Thursday, Putin said that NATO countries are not just discussing the possible use of Western long-range weapons by Kiev, but are also deciding whether to get directly involved in the Ukrainian conflict. The direct involvement of the West in the Ukrainian conflict changes its nature, and Russia will be forced to make decisions based on the threats thus created for it, Putin concluded. No Talk of Severing Diplomatic Relations Between Moscow, LondonThere is no talk of severing Russia's diplomatic relations with the UK due to the termination of accreditation of six employees of the political department of the UK embassy in Moscow, Peskov said.Earlier in the day, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said that the accreditation of six employees of the UK Embassy in Russia has been terminated for their intelligence and subversive activities.Kremlin on Erdogan's Words on Crimea: This Issue of Bilateral DisagreementsThe issue of Crimea's belonging is a topic that falls into the category of disagreements between Russia and Turkey, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.Moscow continues to explain to Ankara Russia's position on Crimea, the spokesman said.Russia continues to develop partnership relations with Turkey in all other spheres, the official said.Earlier this week, media reported that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in his video message to the participants of the summit of the so-called Crimean platform in Kiev, stated the need to return Crimea to Ukraine, as this is "a requirement of international law."The US is putting blatant pressure on Ankara, not hesitating to threaten the consequences for Turkey's economy, Peskov said."Indeed, the US is exerting undisguised pressure on Turkey, not hesitating to threaten the consequences for the Turkish economy," Peskov told reporters.Restricting Titanium Exports Related to Trade Restrictions Against RussiaThe proposal to think about restrictions on nickel and titanium exports is related to the practice of illegal trade restrictions against, Peskov said.There are no details on titanium export restrictions, Putin suggested thinking about it without harming interests of Russia, the spokesman explained.Earlier this week, Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed the Cabinet of Ministers to think about a possible need to limit the export of titanium, nickel and other strategic goods abroad.

