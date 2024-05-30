International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240530/macron-pressured-trudeau-to-relieve-airbus-from-sanctions-on-russian-titanium---reports-1118705772.html
Macron Pressured Trudeau to Relieve Airbus From Sanctions on Russian Titanium - Reports
Macron Pressured Trudeau to Relieve Airbus From Sanctions on Russian Titanium - Reports
Sputnik International
French President Emmanuel Macron intervened on behalf of Airbus to persuade Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to issue a sanction waiver on Russian titanium used by the aircraft manufacturer, Reuters reported on Thursday.
2024-05-30T18:12+0000
2024-05-30T18:13+0000
world
emmanuel macron
justin trudeau
canada
russia
france
airbus
eu sanctions
western sanctions
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/04/1092021917_0:193:1435:1000_1920x0_80_0_0_b3fed7c40456891d86990bc954c9680f.png
In late April, media reported that Airbus had been granted a waiver by Canada permitting it to utilize Russian titanium in its manufacturing after the country banned the metal in one of its sanctions packages related to the conflict in Ukraine. In a phone-call held in late March, the French president reportedly made significant efforts to persuade Trudeau in granting a sanctions exemption on several European aerospace firms, the report said, citing a source close to Macron’s entourage. The message was reportedly passed at "all levels." Macron contacted Trudeau ahead of French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal’s visit to Canada and the latter also addressed the issue with Trudeau. The request was made after Canada imposed the sanctions, which prompted great concerns at Airbus and other firms still relying on Russian titanium supplies for their plants in Canada and elsewhere. Canada stood firm in the initial phases of dialogue, but it soon changed its stance and allowed the sanctions waiver for Airbus and other firms. The outcome would likely not have been possible were it not for Macron or Attal intervening in the matter, according to the report.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240513/defying-sanctions-russias-s7-masters-overhauling-of-airbus-and-boeing-engines-1118405791.html
canada
russia
france
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/04/1092021917_102:0:1435:1000_1920x0_80_0_0_a170e7023df03fc599e23ca8c34b0afa.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
what sanctions did us adopt against russia, is us limiting import of russian fuel, does russia export fuel to the us, what fuels does russia export to the us, what is enriched uranium, is us struggling with enriched uranium, who is global uranium leader, are russia and us cooperating in nuclear industry
what sanctions did us adopt against russia, is us limiting import of russian fuel, does russia export fuel to the us, what fuels does russia export to the us, what is enriched uranium, is us struggling with enriched uranium, who is global uranium leader, are russia and us cooperating in nuclear industry

Macron Pressured Trudeau to Relieve Airbus From Sanctions on Russian Titanium - Reports

18:12 GMT 30.05.2024 (Updated: 18:13 GMT 30.05.2024)
© Wikimedia CommonsUnited Arab Emirates Airbus A330 MRTT taking off at Manchester Airport
United Arab Emirates Airbus A330 MRTT taking off at Manchester Airport - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.05.2024
© Wikimedia Commons
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - French President Emmanuel Macron intervened on behalf of Airbus to persuade Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to issue a sanction waiver on Russian titanium used by the aircraft manufacturer, Reuters reported on Thursday.
In late April, media reported that Airbus had been granted a waiver by Canada permitting it to utilize Russian titanium in its manufacturing after the country banned the metal in one of its sanctions packages related to the conflict in Ukraine.
In a phone-call held in late March, the French president reportedly made significant efforts to persuade Trudeau in granting a sanctions exemption on several European aerospace firms, the report said, citing a source close to Macron’s entourage. The message was reportedly passed at "all levels."
Macron contacted Trudeau ahead of French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal’s visit to Canada and the latter also addressed the issue with Trudeau.
The Russian air carrier Rossiya's Boeing 737-800 passenger jet. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.05.2024
Economy
Defying Sanctions: Russia’s S7 Masters Overhauling of Airbus and Boeing Engines
13 May, 07:52 GMT
The request was made after Canada imposed the sanctions, which prompted great concerns at Airbus and other firms still relying on Russian titanium supplies for their plants in Canada and elsewhere.
Canada stood firm in the initial phases of dialogue, but it soon changed its stance and allowed the sanctions waiver for Airbus and other firms. The outcome would likely not have been possible were it not for Macron or Attal intervening in the matter, according to the report.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала