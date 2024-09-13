https://sputnikglobe.com/20240913/two-state-solution-not-on-the-table-idf-assault-continues-israel-will-not-leave-lebanon-alone-1120128472.html

Two State Solution Not on the Table: IDF Assault Continues, Israel Will Not 'Leave Lebanon Alone'

Two State Solution Not on the Table: IDF Assault Continues, Israel Will Not 'Leave Lebanon Alone'

Sputnik International

The bombing on Wednesday in the central Gaza district of Nuseirat, has killed at least 18 people including two UNRWA staff members.

2024-09-13T01:33+0000

2024-09-13T01:33+0000

2024-09-13T01:33+0000

palestinians

benjamin netanyahu

middle east

saudi arabia

israel

hezbollah

hamas

analysis

genocide

lebanon

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/0d/1120129026_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e80733447de93ee146326ec202c6ceac.jpg

Israel has reportedly bombed a school which housed displaced Palestinians. The bombing on Wednesday in the central Gaza district of Nuseirat, killed at least 18 people including six UNRWA staff members, The Guardian reported.Leila Hatoum, a Lebanon-based journalist, economist, and geopolitical analyst joined Sputnik’s Fault Lines on Thursday, and gave a critical account of the increased aggression between Hezbollah and the IDF. “I couldn't believe it, I had to send him a message on his phone like, tell me this is not true that you didn't die. It took me about 48 hours to just register that he passed away and I won't be able to speak to him.”On Wednesday, about 40 projectiles crossed from Lebanon into Israel, Sputnik reported citing the Israel Defense Forces (IDF). The IDF said that their air force then struck several Hezbollah movement military infrastructure sites in southern Lebanon and a Hezbollah launcher. Tensions between Israel and Lebanon have been escalating since hostilities in the Gaza Strip first began in October of last year.“...there have been several attempts from Jordan towards the occupied Palestinian territories in the West Bank against the Israelis. The most recent one was the Allenby Bridge crossing incident, shooting incident, where one Jordanian Palestinian, actually Jordanian Bedouin Arab, managed to shoot and kill three Israeli occupation forces police. And that's basically called a lone wolf operation that threatens the borders between Jordan and the occupied Palestinian territories where the Israelis have a military presence over there,” she added.Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani and Egyptian intelligence chief Abbas Kamel held a meeting with Hamas representatives in an attempt to convince Hamas to loosen its demands for a ceasefire deal, Sputnik reported on Wednesday.One of the demands negotiators are pressuring Hamas to drop, is the release of Palestinian prisoners in Israeli prisons. However, a senior Israeli official has reportedly said that he does not believe the meeting in Doha will have an impact on ceasefire negotiations. But Netanyahu has also recently been accused of torpedoing a potential US-backed ceasefire deal by changing the terms, which he has done previously. “Hamas back in 2017, 2016, they had a charter and they said, we do agree to a Palestinian state on the lands of 1967 until we reach a final agreement and final peace. But, they didn't agree to just a two-state solution on the lands of 1967. At the end of the day, they said, ‘why would we want to agree to two parts of a land that are smaller than what we originally owned in this region?’”“The Israelis, unfortunately, it's not sad, because we know that they are monsters, continued to breach international [law], continued to kill Palestinians, and they never stopped since then. And they have killed over 41,000 Palestinians aside from injuring over 90,000. That's the numbers that go out officially, right? But it's more than that in reality,” she added.The Israeli Foreign Ministry has urged US congressional members to persuade South Africa into stropping its case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), Sputnik reported. Africa has argued that the state is violating its obligations under the 1948 Genocide Convention due to its violent assault in the Gaza Strip.Israeli diplomats threated South African diplomats who are currently working in the US and told them that "continuing their current actions like supporting [the Palestinian movement] Hamas and pushing anti-Israeli moves in international courts will come with a heavy price" and could prompt them to suspend Washington-Pretoria trade relations.“Hezbollah has been geared up for war not from now, from 2006 because in 2000, after the Israelis withdrew from Lebanon, they said we expect the Israelis to retaliate for their failure. They did that in 2006 and in 2006 they failed again. So, Hezbollah is geared for another major war that's happening and it's happening now. Only a blind person can see that the Israelis will not leave Lebanon alone,” the analyst noted.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240910/israel-wants-us-congress-to-put-pressure-on-south-africa-to-scrap-icj-genocide-case--report-1120094084.html

saudi arabia

israel

lebanon

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

israel-lebanon war, lebanon-israel war, hezbollah, hezbollah fighters, hezbollah attakcs, hezbollah strike, israel-hezbollah war, genocide, ethnic cleansing, humanitarian disaster, humanitarian catastrophe, humanitarian ceasefire, israel-hamas conflict, gaza strip crisis, shelling of gaza, gaza devastation, israel-palestine conflict, palestine-israel conflict, israeli-palestinian conflict, palestinian-israeli, zionist regime, zionists, hamas attack, israeli strikes, israeli forces, hostages, israeli military, killings of civilians, civilian infrastructure, civilians dead, civilians die, israel kills civilians, civilian casualties, civilian deaths, indiscriminate shelling, indiscriminate killing, war crimes