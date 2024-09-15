International
The Houthis have been waging a campaign of missile attacks targeting Israeli-tied commercial ships in the Red Sea, vowing to continue their operations so long as Tel Aviv continues to wage its brutal military campaign in Gaza.
"They [Houthi fighters] are achieving their ends, all of them, and we're achieving none of ours. We're spending millions and millions of dollars on not winning. It's a real problem," former Royal Navy Commander Tom Sharpe told the Iran International news outlet.

Hitting the Houthis "hard enough to make them stop would be really difficult" because they've learned "so much from Iran in terms of mass maneuverability," Sharpe argued.

The Houthis hide their weapons in the mountains and villages, moving them around on mobile launchers, he said, adding that the Americans would need "a tremendous amount of highly expensive airborne surveillance to achieve anything."

Iranian Permanent Representative to the UN Amir-Saeed Iravani earlier denied claims by the US and its allies that Tehran is assisting the Yemeni militia in its ongoing maritime blockade of the Red Sea.

Since November 2023, the Houthis have been targeting international shipping near the country's coastline to show support for Palestinians in the Gaza Strip. In response to the Houthi maritime attacks, the US-led naval coalition in the region has intensified its military operations, conducting strikes on Houthi military sites.
Houthis Achieve All Their Targets, While West Achieve None of Its – Ex-Royal Navy Commander

The Houthis have been waging a campaign of drone and missile attacks targeting Israeli-tied commercial ships in the Red Sea, vowing to continue their operations so long as Tel Aviv continues to wage its brutal military campaign in Gaza.
"They [Houthi fighters] are achieving their ends, all of them, and we're achieving none of ours. We're spending millions and millions of dollars on not winning. It's a real problem," former Royal Navy Commander Tom Sharpe told the Iran International news outlet.

Hitting the Houthis "hard enough to make them stop would be really difficult" because they’ve learned "so much from Iran in terms of mass maneuverability," Sharpe argued.

The Houthis hide their weapons in the mountains and villages, moving them around on mobile launchers, he said, adding that the Americans would need "a tremendous amount of highly expensive airborne surveillance to achieve anything."
Iranian Permanent Representative to the UN Amir-Saeed Iravani earlier denied claims by the US and its allies that Tehran is assisting the Yemeni militia in its ongoing maritime blockade of the Red Sea.
Since November 2023, the Houthis have been targeting international shipping near the country's coastline to show support for Palestinians in the Gaza Strip. In response to the Houthi maritime attacks, the US-led naval coalition in the region has intensified its military operations, conducting strikes on Houthi military sites.
