https://sputnikglobe.com/20240915/houthis-achieve-all-their-targets-while-west-achieve-none-of-its--ex-royal-navy-commander-1120158459.html
Houthis Achieve All Their Targets, While West Achieve None of Its – Ex-Royal Navy Commander
Houthis Achieve All Their Targets, While West Achieve None of Its – Ex-Royal Navy Commander
Sputnik International
The Houthis have been waging a campaign of missile attacks targeting Israeli-tied commercial ships in the Red Sea, vowing to continue their operations so long as Tel Aviv continues to wage its brutal military campaign in Gaza.
2024-09-15T06:55+0000
2024-09-15T06:55+0000
2024-09-15T06:55+0000
world
us
houthis
red sea
west
problem
missile attacks
blockade
weapons
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/0f/1120158042_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_2d725d6d7d5b69ccf976f2c9a8f48320.jpg
"They [Houthi fighters] are achieving their ends, all of them, and we're achieving none of ours. We're spending millions and millions of dollars on not winning. It's a real problem," former Royal Navy Commander Tom Sharpe told the Iran International news outlet.The Houthis hide their weapons in the mountains and villages, moving them around on mobile launchers, he said, adding that the Americans would need "a tremendous amount of highly expensive airborne surveillance to achieve anything."Iranian Permanent Representative to the UN Amir-Saeed Iravani earlier denied claims by the US and its allies that Tehran is assisting the Yemeni militia in its ongoing maritime blockade of the Red Sea.Since November 2023, the Houthis have been targeting international shipping near the country's coastline to show support for Palestinians in the Gaza Strip. In response to the Houthi maritime attacks, the US-led naval coalition in the region has intensified its military operations, conducting strikes on Houthi military sites.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240914/houthi-success-swatting-reaper-drones-like-flies-exposes-chinks-in-us-militarys-high-tech-armor-1120154769.html
red sea
west
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/0f/1120158042_0:0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_40b7c579225bec341940a9fdebba1951.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
houthi attacks, the red sea, israeli-tied commercial ships, international shipping, former royal navy commander tom sharpe,mass maneuverability
houthi attacks, the red sea, israeli-tied commercial ships, international shipping, former royal navy commander tom sharpe,mass maneuverability
Houthis Achieve All Their Targets, While West Achieve None of Its – Ex-Royal Navy Commander
The Houthis have been waging a campaign of drone and missile attacks targeting Israeli-tied commercial ships in the Red Sea, vowing to continue their operations so long as Tel Aviv continues to wage its brutal military campaign in Gaza.
"They [Houthi fighters]
are achieving their ends, all of them, and we're achieving none of ours. We're spending millions and millions of dollars on not winning. It's a real problem," former Royal Navy Commander Tom Sharpe told the Iran International news outlet.
Hitting the Houthis "hard enough to make them stop would be really difficult" because they’ve learned "so much from Iran in terms of mass maneuverability," Sharpe argued.
The Houthis hide their weapons in the mountains and villages, moving them around on mobile launchers, he said, adding that the Americans would need "a tremendous amount of highly expensive airborne surveillance to achieve anything."
Iranian Permanent Representative to the UN Amir-Saeed Iravani earlier denied claims by the US and its allies that Tehran is assisting the Yemeni militia
in its ongoing maritime blockade of the Red Sea.
Since November 2023, the Houthis have been targeting international shipping near the country's coastline to show support for Palestinians in the Gaza Strip
. In response to the Houthi maritime attacks, the US-led naval coalition in the region has intensified its military operations, conducting strikes on Houthi military sites.