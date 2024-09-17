https://sputnikglobe.com/20240917/simonyan-says-her-personal-facebook-instagram-accounts-blocked-by-meta-1120177266.html

Simonyan Says Her Personal Facebook, Instagram Accounts Blocked by Meta*

The editor-in-chief of Russia’s Rossiya Segodnya international media group and the RT broadcaster, Margarita Simonyan, said on Tuesday that social media platforms Facebook and Instagram (both owned by Meta, banned in Russia for extremism) had blocked her personal accounts in addition to the accounts of RT and Rossiya Segodnya.

"Facebook and Instagram have blocked the accounts of RT and Rossiya Segodnya as well as my personal pages," Simonyan wrote on Telegram. On Monday, Meta said that it had banned RT and Rossiya Segodnya from its apps globally for alleged foreign interference. The ban also applies to the Sputnik and RIA Novosti news outlets. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that blocking Russian media accounts is unacceptable and complicates the prospects for Russia's relations with Meta. On September 4, the US Treasury Department announced sanctions against Simonyan, two of her deputies, and several other employees of the broadcaster. The US State Department, in a parallel move, tightened the operating conditions for Rossiya Segodnya and its subsidiaries, designating them as "foreign missions." * Meta is banned in Russia as an extremist organization

