https://sputnikglobe.com/20240917/simonyan-says-her-personal-facebook-instagram-accounts-blocked-by-meta-1120177266.html
Simonyan Says Her Personal Facebook, Instagram Accounts Blocked by Meta*
Simonyan Says Her Personal Facebook, Instagram Accounts Blocked by Meta*
Sputnik International
The editor-in-chief of Russia’s Rossiya Segodnya international media group and the RT broadcaster, Margarita Simonyan, said on Tuesday that social media platforms Facebook and Instagram (both owned by Meta, banned in Russia for extremism) had blocked her personal accounts in addition to the accounts of RT and Rossiya Segodnya.
2024-09-17T14:38+0000
2024-09-17T14:38+0000
2024-09-17T14:47+0000
world
margarita simonyan
dmitry peskov
russia
russian media
rt
rossiya segodnya
sputnik
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107612/41/1076124160_0:235:2500:1641_1920x0_80_0_0_7dd5c1a353d86743ad2c2737f301c0a3.jpg
"Facebook and Instagram have blocked the accounts of RT and Rossiya Segodnya as well as my personal pages," Simonyan wrote on Telegram. On Monday, Meta said that it had banned RT and Rossiya Segodnya from its apps globally for alleged foreign interference. The ban also applies to the Sputnik and RIA Novosti news outlets. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that blocking Russian media accounts is unacceptable and complicates the prospects for Russia's relations with Meta. On September 4, the US Treasury Department announced sanctions against Simonyan, two of her deputies, and several other employees of the broadcaster. The US State Department, in a parallel move, tightened the operating conditions for Rossiya Segodnya and its subsidiaries, designating them as "foreign missions." * Meta is banned in Russia as an extremist organization
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107612/41/1076124160_0:0:2500:1875_1920x0_80_0_0_4f7cbaeca32f86420c7cb3cd87f4f76e.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
sanctions against russian media, sanctions against russian rt, sanctions against russian sputnik, sanctions against russian rossiya segodnya, sanctions against russian ria novosti, russian media banned by us, why did america ban russian news outlets
sanctions against russian media, sanctions against russian rt, sanctions against russian sputnik, sanctions against russian rossiya segodnya, sanctions against russian ria novosti, russian media banned by us, why did america ban russian news outlets
Simonyan Says Her Personal Facebook, Instagram Accounts Blocked by Meta*
14:38 GMT 17.09.2024 (Updated: 14:47 GMT 17.09.2024)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The editor-in-chief of Russia’s Rossiya Segodnya international media group and the RT broadcaster, Margarita Simonyan, said on Tuesday that social media platforms Facebook and Instagram (both owned by Meta*, banned in Russia for extremism) had blocked her personal accounts in addition to the accounts of RT and Rossiya Segodnya.
"Facebook and Instagram have blocked the accounts of RT and Rossiya Segodnya as well as my personal pages
," Simonyan
wrote on Telegram.
On Monday, Meta said that it had banned RT and Rossiya Segodnya from its apps globally for alleged foreign interference. The ban also applies to the Sputnik and RIA Novosti news outlets. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that blocking Russian media accounts
is unacceptable and complicates the prospects for Russia's relations with Meta.
On September 4, the US Treasury Department announced sanctions
against Simonyan, two of her deputies, and several other employees of the broadcaster. The US State Department, in a parallel move, tightened the operating conditions for Rossiya Segodnya and its subsidiaries
, designating them as "foreign missions
."
Under the Foreign Missions Act, they will be required to notify the department of all personnel working in the United States and disclose all real estate they own.
* Meta is banned in Russia as an extremist organization