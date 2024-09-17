https://sputnikglobe.com/20240917/us-restoring-military-infrastructure-on-pacific-island-to-project-power-in-region---reports-1120179392.html
US Restoring Military Infrastructure on Pacific Island to Project Power in Region - Reports
US Restoring Military Infrastructure on Pacific Island to Project Power in Region - Reports
Sputnik International
The United States is refurbishing military infrastructure on the Pacific island of Tinian as part of efforts to bolster power projection in the Indo-Pacific region, Newsweek reported on Tuesday.
2024-09-17T17:02+0000
2024-09-17T17:02+0000
2024-09-17T17:02+0000
military
us
pacific
china
world
pentagon
us air force
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/0b/1109364457_0:158:3072:1886_1920x0_80_0_0_6375aaa30aeca2f7fc4be2f86dc4d4bb.jpg
The US cleared overgrowth on taxiways and runways previously built on the island during the Second World War, the report said, citing recent satellite imagery and Pacific Air Forces spokesperson Capt. Keith Peden. The US Defense Department established three projects to develop airfield operations on Tinian as part of its Pacific Deterrence Initiative, which focuses on defense planning for a potential conflict with China. The Pentagon seeks to add refueling, takeoff, landing and parking operations on Tinian, the report said. The projects will support a variety of aircraft and enable the US Air Force to “rapidly deploy and sustain forces” in diverse environments for both routine and contingency operations, Peden said. However, China strongly opposes US efforts to bolster forward deployments in the Indo-Pacific region, Chinese Embassy in the US spokesperson Liu Pengyu reportedly said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240731/okinawa-on-fire-division-brewing-in-japan-over-us-militarizing--nuclearizing-1119579206.html
pacific
china
world
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/0b/1109364457_168:0:2899:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7a47ab67c106e98ca7cb3c4a716023bf.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
us military in the pacific, us military infrastructure on pacific island, us military base on the pacific island of tinian
us military in the pacific, us military infrastructure on pacific island, us military base on the pacific island of tinian
US Restoring Military Infrastructure on Pacific Island to Project Power in Region - Reports
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States is refurbishing military infrastructure on the Pacific island of Tinian as part of efforts to bolster power projection in the Indo-Pacific region, Newsweek reported on Tuesday.
The US cleared overgrowth on taxiways and runways previously built on the island during the Second World War, the report said, citing recent satellite imagery and Pacific Air Forces spokesperson Capt. Keith Peden.
The US Defense Department established three projects to develop airfield operations on Tinian as part of its Pacific Deterrence Initiative, which focuses on defense planning for a potential conflict with China
.
The Pentagon
seeks to add refueling, takeoff, landing and parking operations on Tinian, the report said.
The projects will support a variety of aircraft and enable the US Air Force
to “rapidly deploy and sustain forces”
in diverse environments for both routine and contingency operations, Peden said.
However, China strongly opposes US efforts to bolster forward deployments
in the Indo-Pacific region, Chinese Embassy in the US spokesperson Liu Pengyu reportedly said.