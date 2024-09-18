https://sputnikglobe.com/20240918/pentagon-likely-misused-funds-by-training-ukrainian-unit-that-violated-human-rights--oig-1120195069.html
The US Department of Defense (DoD) may have misused appropriated funds by training a Ukrainian military unit that may have engaged in gross human rights violations, according to a new oversight report published by the department’s Office of the Inspector General on Wednesday.
“DoD personnel may have misused appropriated funds by training a Ukrainian unit that may have committed a gross violation of human rights, resulting in a violation of the Leahy Law, because they did not sufficiently document that Leahy vetting occurred for Ukrainian Armed Forces units that received DoD training,” the report said.The report notes that such actions violate the US law prohibiting the provision of military aid to foreign forces that have violated human rights.The report also says that the Pentagon has encountered problems with equipment accountability, management of allocated funding, intelligence sharing, information and physical security in transferring military aid to Ukraine.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The US Department of Defense (DoD) may have misused appropriated funds by training a Ukrainian military unit that may have engaged in gross human rights violations, according to a new oversight report published by the department’s Office of the Inspector General on Wednesday.
