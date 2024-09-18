https://sputnikglobe.com/20240918/people-do-not-feel-safe-beiruts-vice-mayor-condemns-terrorist-attack-1120193436.html
'People Do Not Feel Safe': Beirut's Vice Mayor Condemns Terrorist Attack
Paging devices detonated nearly simultaneously across Lebanon on Tuesday, leaving at least 12 people dead and up to 2,800 others wounded.
Mohamed Said Fatha, Beirut's vice mayor, expressed deep sorrow over the recent pager detonations in the Lebanese capital, emphasizing the human toll of the tragedy."Unfortunately, it's bad news. We have been shocked by this event and hope that all the injured will recover and [may those killed] rest in peace," Fatha told Sputnik on the sidelines of the BRICS Urban Future Forum in Moscow.Every day, the people of Beirut face uncertainty and the threat of violence. "People do not feel safe and they are not relaxed," he added, acknowledging the struggles of ordinary citizens.Fatha reassured the public that the city is doing everything it can to help those affected, offering aid and shelter to those in need. "We are ready to provide them with houses if they do not feel safe. That's what we can do."The vice mayor condemned the attack as an act of terrorism, noting that it targeted not just Hezbollah members but innocent civilians as well. "Some baby, some woman" were among the injured, adding a poignant reminder of the human cost of such violence.Sputnik is the forum’s general information partner.
