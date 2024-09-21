https://sputnikglobe.com/20240921/russia-hits-ukrainian-military-energy-facilities---mod-1120234595.html

The Russian armed forces launched a coordinated attack on energy facilities supplying the Ukrainian defense industry, as well as on drone production lines and clusters of Ukrainian manpower and military equipment overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

"Last night, the Russian armed forces used high-precision weapons and attack unmanned aerial vehicles to strike energy facilities that ensured operations of enterprises of the Ukrainian defense industry complex, UAV-making workshops, locations of military personnel, weapons and military equipment of the Ukrainian armed forces," the ministry said in a statement. All goals were achieved and all designated targets were hit, the statement added.The Ukrainian armed forces lost up to 2,150 servicepeople in the zone of the special military operation over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.Ukrainian forces lost up to 435 soldiers, four tanks and two armored personnel carriers in the area of ​​responsibility of Russia's Battlegroup Zapad. In battles with Russia's Battlegroup Vostok, Ukrainian units lost up to 160 soldiers and a French Caesar howitzer.Russia's Battlegroup Yug secured more advantageous positions, with the enemy losing up to 840 soldiers, two tanks, two Kozak armored personnel carriers. Russia's Battlegroup Sever defeated the formations of two Ukrainian brigades in the Kharkov Region and repelled three attacks, with the enemy losing up to 135 soldiers.Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr repelled nine counterattacks of the Ukrainian armed forces, with the enemy losing up to 520 soldiers and a MaxxPro armored fighting vehicles.Meanwhile, Russia's Battlegroup Dnepr destroyed a Ukrainian ammunition depot, with Kiev losing up to 60 soldiers.

