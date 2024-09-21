https://sputnikglobe.com/20240921/what-is-known-about-us-private-military-companies-1120234099.html

What is Known About US Private Military Companies?

Members of American Forward Observations Group PMC took part in the Ukrainian military incursion into Russia's Kursk region. Sputnik has looked into how US PMCs are operating.

The FOG PMC has also delivered weapons to Ukraine and allegedly assisted the country’s forces in coordinating the delivery of toxic chemicals to the Donetsk People’s Republic for potential sabotage.Sputnik has looked into how US PMCs are operating.The Defense Department, State Department, and intelligence agencies are the main customers of PMCs, with contracts worth over $50 million requiring approval from Congress.The State Department uses the Arms Export Control Act to indirectly regulate American PMCs’ services, including:The PMCs active in Ukraine, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry:According to existing data, some 3,000 mercenaries are fighting on the side of the Kiev regime, with at least 300 of them employees of US PMCs.

2024

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

