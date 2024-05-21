https://sputnikglobe.com/20240521/blackwater-founder-says-unsure-if-ukraine-survives-as-independent-country-1118570152.html

Blackwater Founder Says Unsure if Ukraine Survives as Independent Country

Blackwater Founder Says Unsure if Ukraine Survives as Independent Country

Sputnik International

Former US Navy SEAL and Blackwater private military company founder Erik Prince said on Tuesday that he is unsure whether Ukraine can survive its conflict with Russia as an independent country.

2024-05-21T17:54+0000

2024-05-21T17:54+0000

2024-05-21T17:54+0000

world

ukraine crisis

us

erik prince

tucker carlson

ukraine

russia

odessa

blackwater

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/01/18/1106660208_0:82:3353:1968_1920x0_80_0_0_e0cdba5f875e386eadeabab92effbc1f.jpg

"I'd say now they [Russians] want to absolutely humiliate the West. And make sure that they never have a problem with Ukraine again," Prince said in an interview with US journalist Tucker Carlson. "I don’t know if it survives as an independent country." Prince said he never really believed in the ability of Ukraine to push back Russian forces to previous borders.Moreover, a Russian takeover of Odessa would threaten the long-term economic viability of Ukraine, Prince said. Borders change on maps based on military victories, which drive diplomatic breakthroughs, Prince said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240520/zelensky-emerges-as-first-obstacle-to-peaceful-resolution-of-ukrainian-conflict-1118544181.html

ukraine

russia

odessa

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia’s special military op in ukraine, special military operation, special military operational zone, special op zone, russian troops in special op zone, ukraine casualties in conflict, total ukrainian losses, how many people did ukraine loose, how many people did kiev loose, new russian weapons in ukraine, advanced russian weapons, russian defense ministry statements, latest russian military statements, what did shoigu say about ukraine, donetsk people’s republic, nato in ukraine, is nato in ukraine, russian drones, drone warfare, new military drones, uavs in ukraine, ukraine crisis, ukraine conflict