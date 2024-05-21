International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240521/blackwater-founder-says-unsure-if-ukraine-survives-as-independent-country-1118570152.html
Blackwater Founder Says Unsure if Ukraine Survives as Independent Country
Blackwater Founder Says Unsure if Ukraine Survives as Independent Country
Sputnik International
Former US Navy SEAL and Blackwater private military company founder Erik Prince said on Tuesday that he is unsure whether Ukraine can survive its conflict with Russia as an independent country.
2024-05-21T17:54+0000
2024-05-21T17:54+0000
world
ukraine crisis
us
erik prince
tucker carlson
ukraine
russia
odessa
blackwater
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/01/18/1106660208_0:82:3353:1968_1920x0_80_0_0_e0cdba5f875e386eadeabab92effbc1f.jpg
"I'd say now they [Russians] want to absolutely humiliate the West. And make sure that they never have a problem with Ukraine again," Prince said in an interview with US journalist Tucker Carlson. "I don’t know if it survives as an independent country." Prince said he never really believed in the ability of Ukraine to push back Russian forces to previous borders.Moreover, a Russian takeover of Odessa would threaten the long-term economic viability of Ukraine, Prince said. Borders change on maps based on military victories, which drive diplomatic breakthroughs, Prince said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240520/zelensky-emerges-as-first-obstacle-to-peaceful-resolution-of-ukrainian-conflict-1118544181.html
ukraine
russia
odessa
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/01/18/1106660208_311:0:3042:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_836cde7669ca06bc7eda0bd624eadca8.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia’s special military op in ukraine, special military operation, special military operational zone, special op zone, russian troops in special op zone, ukraine casualties in conflict, total ukrainian losses, how many people did ukraine loose, how many people did kiev loose, new russian weapons in ukraine, advanced russian weapons, russian defense ministry statements, latest russian military statements, what did shoigu say about ukraine, donetsk people’s republic, nato in ukraine, is nato in ukraine, russian drones, drone warfare, new military drones, uavs in ukraine, ukraine crisis, ukraine conflict
russia’s special military op in ukraine, special military operation, special military operational zone, special op zone, russian troops in special op zone, ukraine casualties in conflict, total ukrainian losses, how many people did ukraine loose, how many people did kiev loose, new russian weapons in ukraine, advanced russian weapons, russian defense ministry statements, latest russian military statements, what did shoigu say about ukraine, donetsk people’s republic, nato in ukraine, is nato in ukraine, russian drones, drone warfare, new military drones, uavs in ukraine, ukraine crisis, ukraine conflict

Blackwater Founder Says Unsure if Ukraine Survives as Independent Country

17:54 GMT 21.05.2024
© SERGEI SUPINSKYKiev
Kiev - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.05.2024
© SERGEI SUPINSKY
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Former US Navy SEAL and Blackwater private military company founder Erik Prince said on Tuesday that he is unsure whether Ukraine can survive its conflict with Russia as an independent country.
"I'd say now they [Russians] want to absolutely humiliate the West. And make sure that they never have a problem with Ukraine again," Prince said in an interview with US journalist Tucker Carlson. "I don’t know if it survives as an independent country."
Prince said he never really believed in the ability of Ukraine to push back Russian forces to previous borders.
Moreover, a Russian takeover of Odessa would threaten the long-term economic viability of Ukraine, Prince said.
Президент Украины Владимир Зеленский во время пресс-конференции на саммите ЕС в Брюсселе, Бельгия - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.05.2024
Analysis
Zelensky Emerges as 'First Obstacle' to Peaceful Resolution of Ukrainian Conflict
Yesterday, 15:10 GMT
Borders change on maps based on military victories, which drive diplomatic breakthroughs, Prince said.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала