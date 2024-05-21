https://sputnikglobe.com/20240521/blackwater-founder-says-unsure-if-ukraine-survives-as-independent-country-1118570152.html
Blackwater Founder Says Unsure if Ukraine Survives as Independent Country
Former US Navy SEAL and Blackwater private military company founder Erik Prince said on Tuesday that he is unsure whether Ukraine can survive its conflict with Russia as an independent country.
"I'd say now they [Russians] want to absolutely humiliate the West. And make sure that they never have a problem with Ukraine again," Prince said in an interview with US journalist Tucker Carlson. "I don’t know if it survives as an independent country." Prince said he never really believed in the ability of Ukraine to push back Russian forces to previous borders.Moreover, a Russian takeover of Odessa would threaten the long-term economic viability of Ukraine, Prince said. Borders change on maps based on military victories, which drive diplomatic breakthroughs, Prince said.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Former US Navy SEAL and Blackwater private military company founder Erik Prince said on Tuesday that he is unsure whether Ukraine can survive its conflict with Russia as an independent country.
"I'd say now they [Russians] want to absolutely humiliate the West. And make sure that they never have a problem with Ukraine again," Prince said in an interview with US journalist Tucker Carlson. "I don’t know if it survives as an independent country."
Prince said he never really believed in the ability of Ukraine to push back Russian forces
to previous borders.
Moreover, a Russian takeover of Odessa
would threaten the long-term economic viability of Ukraine
, Prince said.
Borders change on maps based on military victories, which drive diplomatic breakthroughs
, Prince said.