Jordan Suspends Flights to Beirut Amid Israeli Strikes on Lebanon - Regulator

Jordan has suspended flights to Beirut until further notice amid Israel's massive airstrikes on Lebanese territory, Jordan's Aviation Regulatory Commission (CARC) said on Monday.
"The commission decided to suspend flights of Jordanian air carriers to Beirut until further notice," the CARD said. The decision was made in order to ensure the safety of flight crews and passengers amid the growing tensions in the region, the regulator added. Earlier in the day, eyewitnesses told Sputnik that the Israeli Air Force had carried out several strikes on the southern suburbs of Beirut.
"The commission decided to suspend flights of Jordanian air carriers to Beirut until further notice," the CARD said.
The decision was made in order to ensure the safety of flight crews and passengers amid the growing tensions in the region
, the regulator added.
Earlier in the day, eyewitnesses told Sputnik that the Israeli Air Force had carried out several strikes
on the southern suburbs of Beirut.
The Emergency Situations Center of the Lebanese Health Ministry said that the death toll among civilians as a result of Israeli airstrikes on settlements in southern Lebanon had risen to 274 with over 700 others injured.