About 5,000 People Injured in Lebanon This Week Due to Israeli Attacks - Health Minister
About 5,000 people have been injured in Lebanon in less than a week due to Israeli attacks, Lebanese Health Minister Firass Abiad said on Monday.
"About 5,000 people were injured in less than a week," Abiad told a press conference.Lebanese Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi has ordered the opening of schools in various parts of Lebanon to host refugees from the southern regions amid Israeli airstrikes, the Lebanese Interior Ministry said on Monday.Such centers will be operating in the cities of Beirut, Saida, Tyre, Tripoli, Mount Lebanon Governorate and in the east of the country, the statement read.Mawlawi also instructed the Lebanese security forces to ensure the safety of the refugees and provide assistance to them, the ministry added.Eyewitnesses told Sputnik that residents of many border settlements could not leave for safer regions due to continued strikes, with massive traffic jams having formed on the main highway leading from the south of Lebanon to Beirut due to the flow of refugees.
CAIRO (Sputnik) - About 5,000 people have been injured in Lebanon in less than a week due to Israeli attacks, Lebanese Health Minister Firass Abiad said on Monday.
"About 5,000 people were injured in less than a week," Abiad told a press conference.
Lebanese Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi has ordered the opening of schools in various parts of Lebanon to host refugees from the southern regions amid Israeli airstrikes
, the Lebanese Interior Ministry said on Monday.
"Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi instructed the heads of the provinces to provide maximum support amid the flow of refugees from southern Lebanon ... A decision was made to open public schools and training colleges to use them as centers for displaced persons," the ministry said in a statement.
Such centers will be operating in the cities of Beirut, Saida, Tyre, Tripoli, Mount Lebanon Governorate and in the east of the country, the statement read.
Mawlawi also instructed the Lebanese security forces to ensure the safety of the refugees and provide assistance to them, the ministry added.
Earlier in the day, Israel carried out airstrikes on settlements in southern Lebanon, killing 274 people and injuring over 700, according to the latest data from the Lebanese Health Ministry.
Eyewitnesses told Sputnik that residents of many border settlements could not leave for safer regions due to continued strikes, with massive traffic jams having formed on the main highway leading from the south of Lebanon to Beirut due to the flow of refugees
