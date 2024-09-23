https://sputnikglobe.com/20240923/about-5000-people-injured-in-lebanon-this-week-due-to-israeli-attacks---health-minister-1120261827.html

About 5,000 People Injured in Lebanon This Week Due to Israeli Attacks - Health Minister

About 5,000 people have been injured in Lebanon in less than a week due to Israeli attacks, Lebanese Health Minister Firass Abiad said on Monday.

"About 5,000 people were injured in less than a week," Abiad told a press conference.Lebanese Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi has ordered the opening of schools in various parts of Lebanon to host refugees from the southern regions amid Israeli airstrikes, the Lebanese Interior Ministry said on Monday.Such centers will be operating in the cities of Beirut, Saida, Tyre, Tripoli, Mount Lebanon Governorate and in the east of the country, the statement read.Mawlawi also instructed the Lebanese security forces to ensure the safety of the refugees and provide assistance to them, the ministry added.Eyewitnesses told Sputnik that residents of many border settlements could not leave for safer regions due to continued strikes, with massive traffic jams having formed on the main highway leading from the south of Lebanon to Beirut due to the flow of refugees.

