How Does Ukraine Try to Distance Itself From Suspected Trump Assassin?

How Does Ukraine Try to Distance Itself From Suspected Trump Assassin?

Routh pointed an assault rifle at Donald Trump on his Florida golf course on September 15, in what became the second assassination attempt on the 45th US president since July.

It seems the Kiev regime is desperately trying to brush off Ukraine’s links to purported would-be Trump shooter Ryan Wesley Routh, following his claims (on X and in interviews) about his involvement in the Ukraine conflict.Zelensky then went further by extending his "best wishes" to the 45th US president and his family and adding that "It’s good that the suspect was apprehended quickly."In the same vein, the International Legion of Ukraine, a unit with the Ukrainian Ground Forces, argued that it had no association with Routh.The Guardian has meanwhile cited the legion as saying that Routh's ideas about what he once called "a black and white" Ukraine conflict were "delusional."The same tone was struck by Matthew Crosston, Professor of National Security and Director of Academic Transformation at Bowie State University who told Sputnik that "the early information coming out about the [suspected Trump] shooter clearly indicates a man of questionable mental stability that has over the years often resulted in radical extreme expressions of delusional political action." Crosston minced no words when dubbing Routh "an unhealthy and unstable person."In last year’s interview with the New York Times, Routh claimed he was willing "to fight and die in Ukraine," and in separate development, he told Newsweek that he’s eager to recruit volunteers for Ukraine’s Foreign Legion.

