International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240917/how-does-ukraine-try-to-distance-itself-from-suspected-trump-assassin--1120176633.html
How Does Ukraine Try to Distance Itself From Suspected Trump Assassin?
How Does Ukraine Try to Distance Itself From Suspected Trump Assassin?
Sputnik International
Routh pointed an assault rifle at Donald Trump on his Florida golf course on September 15, in what became the second assassination attempt on the 45th US president since July.
2024-09-17T12:57+0000
2024-09-17T13:08+0000
world
us
ukraine
donald trump
assassination
assassination attempt
volodymyr zelensky
links
conflict
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105211/52/1052115228_0:56:2965:1724_1920x0_80_0_0_b6d8983888c04339caeebaca5ad216e0.jpg
It seems the Kiev regime is desperately trying to brush off Ukraine’s links to purported would-be Trump shooter Ryan Wesley Routh, following his claims (on X and in interviews) about his involvement in the Ukraine conflict.Zelensky then went further by extending his "best wishes" to the 45th US president and his family and adding that "It’s good that the suspect was apprehended quickly."In the same vein, the International Legion of Ukraine, a unit with the Ukrainian Ground Forces, argued that it had no association with Routh.The Guardian has meanwhile cited the legion as saying that Routh's ideas about what he once called "a black and white" Ukraine conflict were "delusional."The same tone was struck by Matthew Crosston, Professor of National Security and Director of Academic Transformation at Bowie State University who told Sputnik that "the early information coming out about the [suspected Trump] shooter clearly indicates a man of questionable mental stability that has over the years often resulted in radical extreme expressions of delusional political action." Crosston minced no words when dubbing Routh "an unhealthy and unstable person."In last year’s interview with the New York Times, Routh claimed he was willing "to fight and die in Ukraine," and in separate development, he told Newsweek that he’s eager to recruit volunteers for Ukraine’s Foreign Legion.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240916/cia-veteran-ukrainian-connection-in-trumps-assassination-attempt-cannot-be-ignored-1120170439.html
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105211/52/1052115228_118:0:2847:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_ead9b7ea81a16f55e83e21140a554379.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
the second assassination attempt on the 45th us president, ryan wesley routh's assassination attempt on donald trump, american citizen ryan routh, the 45th us president, the ukraine conflict
the second assassination attempt on the 45th us president, ryan wesley routh's assassination attempt on donald trump, american citizen ryan routh, the 45th us president, the ukraine conflict

How Does Ukraine Try to Distance Itself From Suspected Trump Assassin?

12:57 GMT 17.09.2024 (Updated: 13:08 GMT 17.09.2024)
© Sputnik / STR / Go to the mediabankLach Gates on Independence Square in Kiev.
Lach Gates on Independence Square in Kiev. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.09.2024
© Sputnik / STR
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
Oleg Burunov - Sputnik International
Oleg Burunov
All materialsWrite to the author
Routh pointed an assault rifle at Donald Trump on his Florida golf course on September 15, in what became the second assassination attempt on the 45th US president since July.
It seems the Kiev regime is desperately trying to brush off Ukraine’s links to purported would-be Trump shooter Ryan Wesley Routh, following his claims (on X and in interviews) about his involvement in the Ukraine conflict.
First and foremost, Volodymyr Zelensky was quick to condemn the assassination attempt, claiming that he’s "glad to hear" that Trump is "safe and unharmed."
Zelensky then went further by extending his "best wishes" to the 45th US president and his family and adding that "It’s good that the suspect was apprehended quickly."
In the same vein, the International Legion of Ukraine, a unit with the Ukrainian Ground Forces, argued that it had no association with Routh.

"American citizen Ryan Routh has never served in the International Legion and has no relation to the unit. Rumors disseminated in certain media are not true," the unit said in a statement.

The Guardian has meanwhile cited the legion as saying that Routh's ideas about what he once called "a black and white" Ukraine conflict were "delusional."
In this imaged released by the Martin County, Fla., Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement officers arrest Ryan Routh, the man suspected in the apparent assassination attempt of Donald Trump, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.09.2024
Analysis
CIA Veteran: Ukrainian Connection in Trump's Assassination Attempt Cannot Be Ignored
Yesterday, 18:58 GMT
The same tone was struck by Matthew Crosston, Professor of National Security and Director of Academic Transformation at Bowie State University who told Sputnik that "the early information coming out about the [suspected Trump] shooter clearly indicates a man of questionable mental stability that has over the years often resulted in radical extreme expressions of delusional political action." Crosston minced no words when dubbing Routh "an unhealthy and unstable person."
In last year’s interview with the New York Times, Routh claimed he was willing "to fight and die in Ukraine," and in separate development, he told Newsweek that he’s eager to recruit volunteers for Ukraine’s Foreign Legion.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала