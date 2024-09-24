https://sputnikglobe.com/20240924/israel-may-have-earned-new-enemies-israel-continues-to-provoke-conflicts-with-neighbors--1120266441.html

'Israel May Have Earned New Enemies': Israel Continues to Provoke Conflicts With Neighbors

'Israel May Have Earned New Enemies': Israel Continues to Provoke Conflicts With Neighbors

Sputnik International

Dimitri Lascaris, a lawyer and journalist based in Montreal, Canada, and Kalamata, Greece, joined Sputnik’s The Critical Hour on Monday to discuss the ongoing hostilities in the Middle East.

2024-09-24T05:30+0000

2024-09-24T05:30+0000

2024-09-24T05:30+0000

analysis

haifa

lebanon

israel

hezbollah

israel defense forces (idf)

middle east

benjamin netanyahu

humanitarian crisis

humanitarian disaster

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/18/1120267157_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_9e6152ef67620191b5ff0af6f21cc4d8.jpg

Rami Mortada, Lebanon’s ambassador to the UK, warned that the Lebanese army would not “stand idly” by and watch if Israel launches a ground invasion or “heavy aerial attack” on Lebanon, The Cradle reported on Friday. The diplomat reportedly said that an Israeli ground invasion into southern Lebanon would be a “doomsday” scenario and would lead to an all-out regional conflict and the radicalization of Muslims in Europe.Israel announced that it would try and create a “buffer zone” in south Lebanon by pushing Hezbollah’s forces behind the Litani River. A week ago, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s security cabinet made the decision to initiate the return of residents to the north of Israel an “official war goal”, BBC reported. About 60,000 people were evacuated from the area due to the conflict between Hezbollah and Israel as the conflict in the Gaza Strip nears its on-year anniversary.Dimitri Lascaris, a lawyer and journalist based in Montreal, Canada, and Kalamata, Greece, joined Sputnik’s The Critical Hour on Monday to discuss the ongoing hostilities in the Middle East.“I think they may simply do what they do well, do best of all, which is bomb civilians from the sky until they have inflicted untold suffering on the civilian population. I think there are serious concerns on the Israeli side. Some retired generals, in fact, Yitzhak Brik, have been saying that a ground invasion into south Lebanon would be a disaster and it would be for Israel,” he added.In response to attacks on Lebanon’s communication devices, Hezbollah targeted Israel’s Rafael Advanced Defense Systems which is one of the developers of its Iron Dome air-defense system. Hezbollah also said that they targeted Israel’s Ramat David Airbase near Haifa. The IDF did not confirm the target of the militant group’s strikes, but said they had “struck deeper than usual into Israeli territory”.The IDF said that about 150 rockets, missiles and other projectiles were fired onto its territory overnight on Saturday and early Sunday, BBC reported. The report added that thousands of Israelis took cover in bomb shelters as a result, which resulted in damaging homes near Haifa.The US is sending a “small number of additional troops” to the Middle East in response to the increase in fighting between Hezbollah and Israel, AP News reported citing the Pentagon. Currently, the US has about 40,000 troops in the region. And on Monday, the aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman, two Navy destroyers and a cruiser were deployed to the Sixth Fleet area in Europe as part of a regularly scheduled deployment. However, it opens up the possibility for the US to keep both the Truman and the USS Abraham Lincoln in the region in preparation for further conflicts.A mysterious string of attacks on Hezbollah members’ communication devices left thousands of people injured across Lebanon and Syria on Tuesday. The attacks killed 37 people including children, according to Lebanon’s Health Ministry. The attacks are suspected to be the responsibility of the Mossad, Israel’s national intelligence agency. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova called the events in Lebanon a monstrous act of terrorism and an attempt to ignite a major conflict.“When analyzing the pager detonations from a legal standpoint, it becomes clear that Israel's killing spree in Lebanon this week lies somewhere between a war crime and an act of terrorism,” wrote Mohamad Hasan Sweidan, a researcher and writer for The Cradle. “Israel’s pager bombing has also sparked global concerns about the security of international supply chains." "If Israel has indeed begun weaponizing civilian devices through third parties in other countries, this raises the terrifying prospect that supply chains once thought to be safe could be compromised at any time.”“...unfortunately, it happens to be true, I wish it weren't, that a majority of Israeli Jews have been brainwashed into thinking that the Palestinian people are savages and they've been dehumanized and they can't coexist with them peacefully,” he added. “So, if they're confronted with the choice of having to either live with them as equals or leave, they'll leave.”

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240923/can-israel-launch-a-ground-invasion-of-lebanon-1120262665.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240924/israel-is-dying-from-a-thousand-cuts-hostilities-between-hezbollah-and-israel--accelerate--1120264283.html

haifa

lebanon

israel

gaza strip

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

hezbollah, israel defense forces, idf, lebanese shia, shia movement, israel-lebanon war, lebanon-israel war, israeli-shia war, israel-hezbollah war, hezbollah-israel war, hezbollah-israel crisis, hezbollah-israel strikes, israeli strikes, hezbollah strikes, genocide, ethnic cleansing, gaza war, hamas-israel war, war crimes, conflict escalation, arrows of the north, northern arrows, arrows of north, israeli offensive, israeli ground offensive