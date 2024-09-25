https://sputnikglobe.com/20240925/azerbaijani-air-force-integrates-pakistan-produced-jf-17c-jets---defense-ministry-1120282551.html

Azerbaijani Air Force Integrates Pakistan-Produced JF-17C Jets - Defense Ministry

Azerbaijani Air Force Integrates Pakistan-Produced JF-17C Jets - Defense Ministry

Sputnik International

The JF-17C (Block-III) fighter jets supplied to Azerbaijan by Pakistan have been integrated into the arsenal of the Azerbaijani air force, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

2024-09-25T11:44+0000

2024-09-25T11:44+0000

2024-09-25T11:44+0000

military

ilham aliyev

azerbaijan

pakistan

chengdu

azerbaijani defense ministry

pakistan aeronautical complex (pac)

fighter jet

jet fighter

jet

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0b/10/1104301709_0:129:3072:1857_1920x0_80_0_0_a97b649f9423b601c60f37eb7155c3e9.jpg

Early this year, Pakistani media reported that Azerbaijan planned to purchase these fighter jets from Pakistan. The deal is reportedly worth $1.6 billion. "These advanced, lightweight, all-weather aircraft, designed for both day and night operations, were developed as a joint venture between Pakistan Aeronautical Complex, Kamra and Chengdu Aircraft Industry Corporation of China. The jets have already been integrated into the arsenal of Azerbaijan's Air Force," the statement read. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev was presented the JF-17C multirole fighter jets on Wednesday at Heydar Aliyev International Airport, the statement said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240924/why-does-ukraines-push-for-gripen-and-eurofighter-jets-make-no-sense--1120270806.html

azerbaijan

pakistan

chengdu

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ilham aliyev, azerbaijan, pakistan, chengdu, azerbaijani defense ministry, pakistan aeronautical complex (pac), fighter jet, jet fighter, jet