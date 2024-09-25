Azerbaijani Air Force Integrates Pakistan-Produced JF-17C Jets - Defense Ministry
© AP Photo / Fareed KhanPeople look at a Pakistani indigenous JF Thunder-17 fighter jet displayed at a defense exhibition in Karachi, Pakistan, Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022.
BAKU (Sputnik) - The JF-17C (Block-III) fighter jets supplied to Azerbaijan by Pakistan have been integrated into the arsenal of the Azerbaijani air force, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
Early this year, Pakistani media reported that Azerbaijan planned to purchase these fighter jets from Pakistan. The deal is reportedly worth $1.6 billion.
"These advanced, lightweight, all-weather aircraft, designed for both day and night operations, were developed as a joint venture between Pakistan Aeronautical Complex, Kamra and Chengdu Aircraft Industry Corporation of China. The jets have already been integrated into the arsenal of Azerbaijan's Air Force," the statement read.
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev was presented the JF-17C multirole fighter jets on Wednesday at Heydar Aliyev International Airport, the statement said.
The JF-17C Block III is the latest modification of this type of combat aircraft and is designed to carry eight missiles of different types, modern radars and an electronic protection system.