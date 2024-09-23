https://sputnikglobe.com/20240923/europe-will-have-to-rebuild-new-security-architecture---kremlin-1120256814.html

Europe Will Have to Rebuild New Security Architecture - Kremlin

Europe will have to rebuild a new security architecture, which will be matter of particular concern to Moscow, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"Obviously, due to the fact that the security architecture of Europe is changing rapidly, it is necessary to rebuild a new European security architecture altogether. The whole system of international relations is changing. Therefore, this will require a lot of effort in the future," Peskov told reporters. The issue will be an important matter for Russia, the spokesman added. The situation in the Middle East is deteriorating every day, tensions and unpredictability of the conflict are growing, the spokesman emphasized, adding that this is a matter of extreme concern."Of course, the situation is deteriorating every day, rapidly deteriorating, tensions are growing, unpredictability is growing. This is a matter of our utmost concern," he told reporters.After that, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced a new phase of the Israeli war effort in the region, with the focus shifting to the northern front.Moscow is cautious about media reports on Kiev's intentions to present a new "peace plan" to the US, there is still a lot of contradictory information on the matter, Dmitry Peskov pointed out."We believe that it is impossible to engage in any kind of analysis based on media reports. If at some point some information appears according to official sources, then, of course, we will carefully study it. We will study, but for now there are a lot of different, including contradictory information, unreliable information, so we treat this very cautiously," he said.Moscow is thankful to the countries that openly supported Russia by asking to lift sanctions against Russian and Belarusian chess players, the spokesman said.FIDE is not free from the politicization of sports, the official said, adding that the West and Ukraine are exerting overt pressure."We will continue to work, and our chess federation will continue to work so that eventually all sanctions are lifted. We hope that this work will eventually yield results, and the balance of power in FIDE in this particular case will change," he added.

