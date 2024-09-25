https://sputnikglobe.com/20240925/spd-wins-state-election-after-brandenburg-governor-distances-itself-from-unpopular-scholz-1120275903.html

SPD Wins State Election After Brandenburg Governor Distances Itself From Unpopular Scholz

SPD Wins State Election After Brandenburg Governor Distances Itself From Unpopular Scholz

Sputnik International

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s Social Democrats (SPD) succeeded in their goals to push back against the growing popularity of the right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) during a state election in Brandenburg on Sunday.

2024-09-25T03:21+0000

2024-09-25T03:21+0000

2024-09-25T03:21+0000

analysis

olaf scholz

germany

ukraine

sahra wagenknecht

social democrats

ukraine crisis

christian democratic union (cdu)

alternative for germany (afd)

ukrainian crisis

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/19/1120278098_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_2b5cb52991ebfc8bbcac89acb444bd00.jpg

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s Social Democrats (SPD) succeeded in their goals to push back against the growing popularity of the right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) during a state election in Brandenburg on Sunday. The party won by a slim margin even though it has governed the state since reunification in 1990.The SPD won by 30.9% of the vote, while the AfD took home 29.2%, Reuters reported citing results by the State Electoral Commissioner. The SPD’s success, however, was not credited to Scholz, but to the state governor, Dietmar Woidke, who is more popular than the chancellor amongst voters and who distanced himself from Scholz during the campaign.George Szamuely, a senior research fellow at the Global Policy Institute, joined Sputnik’s The Backstory on Monday to discuss the political changes which are underway in Germany.“So, essentially, what happened in Brandenburg is similar to what happened in the French election a couple of months ago. There was a lot of tactical voting. And so, the Christian Democrat prime minister of Saxony, he came to Brandenburg and he urged Christian Democrat voters to support the Social Democrats because the Social Democrats were the ones that were the most likely to beat the AfD in the polls,” he added.Two-thirds of Germans do not support the reappointment of Chancellor Olaf Scholz as the SPD candidate for the next elections, Sputnik reported earlier this month, citing a YouGov survey for the German newspaper. An overwhelming 68% of respondents reportedly oppose Scholz’s renomination as a candidate for chancellor, while 20% support the chancellor’s candidacy.About 60% of those who voted for the SPD in 2021 also said they would no longer consider Scholz to be a suitable candidate. However, Scholz has confidently asserted that the three-party left-green coalition government would serve out its term and that he and the SPD will win in the 2025 elections.Sahra Wagenknecht started the Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance (BSW) in January, a left party that has grown in popularity after it came in third in three states in elections in early November, as Germany’s more mainstream parties are losing support. The political newcomer has voiced her opinion about the Nord Stream pipeline and said that Germany knew about the attack in advance, Szamuely previously told Sputnik. The AfD, as well as the Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance (BSW), have called for an end to the shipment of weapons to Kiev.Germany’s right-wing party, the Alternative für Deutschland (AfD) received an unprecedented number of votes earlier this month, pushing the party to second place behind the conservative Christian Democratic Union party (CDU) in Saxony with 30.6% of the vote.The party’s popularity is partly in thanks to the country's economic woes, as well as the country's ongoing migration crisis. The AfD has suggested that increasing arms supplies and financial assistance to Kiev will not help end the conflict in Ukraine. Tino Chrupalla, the co-leader of the right-wing party, said in an interview on Saturday that there is “always readiness for negotiations”, Sputnik reported citing a German newspaper.“So, German taxpayers have to pay more and more. They pay for Ukraine. They're paying for all the migrants, and they're not really getting anything for it. They have to pay more and more for their energy supplies,” the analyst explained. “So, you know, that's, you think, that's what the German political establishment needs to be addressing. Instead, they're just so obsessed about the AfD, which isn't in power and has never been in power. It's not the AfD that has brought Germany to this sorry situation.”

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240913/two-thirds-of-germans-oppose-scholzs-nomination-as-chancellor-for-2nd-term---reports-1120135092.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240904/anxiety-within-germany-about-its-future-afd--bsw-take-east-germany-by-storm-1120004676.html

germany

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Mary Manley https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg

sahra wagenknecht, alternative für deutschland, alternative for germany, wagenknecht party, wagenknecht for chancellor, wagenknecht wins, far-right parties, right-wing party, right-wing parties, far-right party, ukrainian conflict, ukrainian crisis, aid for ukraine, ukrainian migrants, ukrainian illegal migrants, illegal migration, illegal immigrants, german elections, german party, political opposition, opposition party, stepan bandera, ukrainian nazis, ukrainian meo-nazis, christian democratic union, nord stream, nord stream sabotage, energy prices