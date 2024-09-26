Iran's Energy Minister Proposes Linking Russia, UAE, Saudi Arabia Power Grids Through Iran
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Iranian Energy Minister Abbas Aliabadi proposed on Thursday linking the power grids of Russia, the UAE and Saudi Arabia through Iran.
"In the field of electricity, by linking its energy grid with countries with which it has a land border, Iran ... intends to develop trade and transit of electricity. In this regard, it is proposed to link the energy grid of Russia and the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia through Iran. Thus, by reducing investments in the production sector, Iran can provide significant assistance to the environment at the regional level," Aliabadi said during the Russian Energy Week international forum.
The three-day Russian Energy Week Forum, held on September 26-28 in Moscow, brings together representatives of governments of various countries, heads of major energy companies and organizations, as well as scientists and energy experts.
