US, EU, Saudi Arabia, UAE Among Those Calling for Israel-Lebanon Ceasefire

The United States, the European Union, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and others called for an immediate 21-day ceasefire on the border between Israel and Lebanon, a joint statement read on Thursday.

2024-09-26T04:34+0000

2024-09-26T04:34+0000

2024-09-26T04:38+0000

"Thus we call for an immediate 21 day ceasefire across the Lebanon-Israel border to provide space for diplomacy towards the conclusion of a diplomatic settlement consistent with UNSCR 1701, and the implementation of UNSCR 2735 regarding a ceasefire in Gaza … We are then prepared to fully support all diplomatic efforts to conclude an agreement," the statement read.The document was signed by the US, Australia, Canada, the EU, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Qatar. They also called for a diplomatic settlement that "enables civilians on both sides of the border to return to their homes in safety."The adviser to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office, Dmitri Gendelman, has meanwhile said that Tel Aviv is not holding negotiations on de-escalation on the border with Lebanon.The remarks came after Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that the Lebanese movement Hezbollah is capable of defending itself and Lebanon, and makes its own decisions.The Iranian diplomat warned of regional escalation and placed responsibility for such an outcome on Israel's supporters, particularly on the United States. The Lebanese militant group Hezbollah earlier made it clear that they will not halt its fire until there's a truce in the Gaza Strip.Israel began conducting massive strikes on southern and eastern Lebanon on Monday. The death toll from the bombardments has reportedly climbed to 630. Hezbollah, in turn, fired dozens of rockets toward northern Israel. The escalation was preceded by a series of explosions of pagers and walkie-talkies in Lebanon from September 17-18, which killed over 40 people and injured nearly 3,500 others.

