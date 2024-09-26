https://sputnikglobe.com/20240926/us-eu-saudi-arabia-uae-among-those-calling-for-israel-lebanon-ceasefire-1120293079.html
US, EU, Saudi Arabia, UAE Among Those Calling for Israel-Lebanon Ceasefire
US, EU, Saudi Arabia, UAE Among Those Calling for Israel-Lebanon Ceasefire
Sputnik International
The United States, the European Union, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and others called for an immediate 21-day ceasefire on the border between Israel and Lebanon, a joint statement read on Thursday.
2024-09-26T04:34+0000
2024-09-26T04:34+0000
2024-09-26T04:38+0000
world
israel
lebanon
iran
us
canada
saudi arabia
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/1a/1120292745_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_8f379da0f143d215b3d16b6c07e9c91a.jpg
"Thus we call for an immediate 21 day ceasefire across the Lebanon-Israel border to provide space for diplomacy towards the conclusion of a diplomatic settlement consistent with UNSCR 1701, and the implementation of UNSCR 2735 regarding a ceasefire in Gaza … We are then prepared to fully support all diplomatic efforts to conclude an agreement," the statement read.The document was signed by the US, Australia, Canada, the EU, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Qatar. They also called for a diplomatic settlement that "enables civilians on both sides of the border to return to their homes in safety."The adviser to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office, Dmitri Gendelman, has meanwhile said that Tel Aviv is not holding negotiations on de-escalation on the border with Lebanon.The remarks came after Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that the Lebanese movement Hezbollah is capable of defending itself and Lebanon, and makes its own decisions.The Iranian diplomat warned of regional escalation and placed responsibility for such an outcome on Israel's supporters, particularly on the United States. The Lebanese militant group Hezbollah earlier made it clear that they will not halt its fire until there's a truce in the Gaza Strip.Israel began conducting massive strikes on southern and eastern Lebanon on Monday. The death toll from the bombardments has reportedly climbed to 630. Hezbollah, in turn, fired dozens of rockets toward northern Israel. The escalation was preceded by a series of explosions of pagers and walkie-talkies in Lebanon from September 17-18, which killed over 40 people and injured nearly 3,500 others.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240925/idf-preparing-for-all-options-in-lebanon-including-ground-operation--representative-1120284009.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240924/a-real-horror-lebanons-residents-relate-flight-from-south-under-israeli-attacks-1120272794.html
israel
lebanon
iran
canada
saudi arabia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/1a/1120292745_57:0:2788:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f9a8088dc7bdce62ed719c577e4f1e1c.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
an immediate 21-day ceasefire on the border between israel and lebanon, israeli prime minister benjamin netanyahu's office, a diplomatic settlement, iranian foreign minister abbas araghchi, israel's massive strikes on southern and eastern lebanon
an immediate 21-day ceasefire on the border between israel and lebanon, israeli prime minister benjamin netanyahu's office, a diplomatic settlement, iranian foreign minister abbas araghchi, israel's massive strikes on southern and eastern lebanon
US, EU, Saudi Arabia, UAE Among Those Calling for Israel-Lebanon Ceasefire
04:34 GMT 26.09.2024 (Updated: 04:38 GMT 26.09.2024)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United States, the European Union, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and others called for an immediate 21-day ceasefire on the border between Israel and Lebanon, a joint statement read on Thursday.
"Thus we call for an immediate 21 day ceasefire across the Lebanon-Israel border
to provide space for diplomacy towards the conclusion of a diplomatic settlement consistent with UNSCR 1701, and the implementation of UNSCR 2735 regarding a ceasefire in Gaza … We are then prepared to fully support all diplomatic efforts to conclude an agreement," the statement read.
The document was signed by the US, Australia, Canada, the EU, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Qatar. They also called for a diplomatic settlement that "enables civilians on both sides of the border to return to their homes in safety."
The adviser to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office, Dmitri Gendelman, has meanwhile said that Tel Aviv is not holding negotiations on de-escalation on the border with Lebanon.
"There are no talks on de-escalation on our northern borders. Israel's red lines are to push Hezbollah back beyond the Litani River," Gendelman said on Telegram on Wednesday.
The remarks came after Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that the Lebanese movement Hezbollah is capable of defending itself and Lebanon, and makes its own decisions.
"Hezbollah decides for itself, and it is completely able to defend itself and to defend Lebanon and Lebanese people," Araghchi said on Wednesday in response to a question whether Iran could influence Hezbollah’s attacks on Israel. Araghchi added that the UN Security Council must stop Israel's war and enforce a ceasefire.
The Iranian diplomat warned of regional escalation and placed responsibility for such an outcome on Israel's supporters, particularly on the United States. The Lebanese militant group Hezbollah earlier made it clear that they will not halt its fire until there's a truce in the Gaza Strip.
Israel began conducting massive strikes on southern and eastern Lebanon
on Monday. The death toll from the bombardments has reportedly climbed to 630. Hezbollah, in turn, fired dozens of rockets toward northern Israel. The escalation was preceded by a series of explosions of pagers and walkie-talkies
in Lebanon from September 17-18, which killed over 40 people and injured nearly 3,500 others.