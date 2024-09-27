https://sputnikglobe.com/20240927/african-energy-chamber-calls-western-funding-withdrawal-from-key-projects-immoral-1120313482.html

African Energy Chamber Calls Western Funding Withdrawal From Key Projects 'Immoral'

Sputnik International

The withdrawal of Western funding for key projects in Africa is outrageous and constitutes "financial apartheid," NJ Ayuk, the executive chairman of the African Energy Chamber, told Sputnik.

"One of the key things you have to see is that the exclusionary rule, which we call financial apartheid, that you've seen from Western countries when it comes to financing Africa and really providing funds, it is wrong. It is immoral. It is outrageous what they're doing," Ayuk said on the sidelines of the Russian Energy Week International Forum. The official pointed to energy projects, saying that natural gas powering Europe was described as green, which was not the case for Africa.

