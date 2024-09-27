https://sputnikglobe.com/20240927/african-energy-chamber-calls-western-funding-withdrawal-from-key-projects-immoral-1120313482.html
African Energy Chamber Calls Western Funding Withdrawal From Key Projects 'Immoral'
African Energy Chamber Calls Western Funding Withdrawal From Key Projects 'Immoral'
Sputnik International
The withdrawal of Western funding for key projects in Africa is outrageous and constitutes "financial apartheid," NJ Ayuk, the executive chairman of the African Energy Chamber, told Sputnik.
2024-09-27T11:43+0000
2024-09-27T11:43+0000
2024-09-27T11:43+0000
economy
africa insight
russian energy week
natural gas
europe
joint projects
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/1b/1120313670_0:0:3169:1784_1920x0_80_0_0_b731f0d64e996e2d9f627efc7599b65a.jpg
"One of the key things you have to see is that the exclusionary rule, which we call financial apartheid, that you've seen from Western countries when it comes to financing Africa and really providing funds, it is wrong. It is immoral. It is outrageous what they're doing," Ayuk said on the sidelines of the Russian Energy Week International Forum. The official pointed to energy projects, saying that natural gas powering Europe was described as green, which was not the case for Africa.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/1b/1120313670_266:0:2997:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_eee6113c86339fdefbe4bc49d1fba01b.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russian energy week international forum, russian energy week, african energy projects, joint african western projects, western funding in africa, western funding withdrawal from africa
russian energy week international forum, russian energy week, african energy projects, joint african western projects, western funding in africa, western funding withdrawal from africa
African Energy Chamber Calls Western Funding Withdrawal From Key Projects 'Immoral'
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The withdrawal of Western funding for key projects in Africa is outrageous and constitutes "financial apartheid," NJ Ayuk, the executive chairman of the African Energy Chamber, told Sputnik.
"One of the key things you have to see is that the exclusionary rule, which we call financial apartheid, that you've seen from Western countries when it comes to financing Africa and really providing funds, it is wrong. It is immoral. It is outrageous what they're doing," Ayuk said on the sidelines of the Russian Energy Week International Forum
.
The official pointed to energy projects
, saying that natural gas powering Europe was described as green, which was not the case for Africa.
"Africa is still the country where you have so many millions of people without electricity and without access to clean cooking," Ayuk added.
The Russian Energy Week is taking place in the Russian capital from September 26-28.