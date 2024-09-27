https://sputnikglobe.com/20240927/russias-offshore-oil-reserves-enough-for-32-years---energy-minister-1120312722.html

Russia's Offshore Oil Reserves Enough For 32 Years - Energy Minister

Sputnik International

Russia's offshore oil reserves will be sufficient for 32 years of output, while gas reserves on the shelf will last for more than 130 years, Russian Energy Minister Sergei Tsivilev said on Friday.

"We have significant reserves in the Arctic, with proven reserves estimated at around 17 billion tonnes of oil. Even at the current production levels, extracting oil from the shelf will be enough for 32 years. As for gas, we have 85 trillion cubic meters on the shelf – at the current production volumes, this will last for more than 130 years," Tsivilev said during the session "Russia's Fuel and Energy Complex: The Future Begins Today" at the Russian Energy Week. Russia needs to build a new modern energy generation system, networks, and a unified energy system with friendly countries, the minister added.

