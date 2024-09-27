International
Chinese 100, 50, 20, 10 and 5 yuan bills and Russian 1,000 and 100 ruble bills - Sputnik International, 1920
Economy
Get breaking stories and analysis on the global economy from Sputnik.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240927/russias-offshore-oil-reserves-enough-for-32-years---energy-minister-1120312722.html
Russia's Offshore Oil Reserves Enough For 32 Years - Energy Minister
Russia's Offshore Oil Reserves Enough For 32 Years - Energy Minister
Sputnik International
Russia's offshore oil reserves will be sufficient for 32 years of output, while gas reserves on the shelf will last for more than 130 years, Russian Energy Minister Sergei Tsivilev said on Friday.
2024-09-27T11:18+0000
2024-09-27T11:18+0000
economy
sergei tsivilev
russia
russian federation
russian energy week
arctic
oil reserves
oil production
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/0f/1112614624_0:73:3050:1788_1920x0_80_0_0_4337ab083af350e13646a45edae6e32a.jpg
"We have significant reserves in the Arctic, with proven reserves estimated at around 17 billion tonnes of oil. Even at the current production levels, extracting oil from the shelf will be enough for 32 years. As for gas, we have 85 trillion cubic meters on the shelf – at the current production volumes, this will last for more than 130 years," Tsivilev said during the session "Russia's Fuel and Energy Complex: The Future Begins Today" at the Russian Energy Week. Russia needs to build a new modern energy generation system, networks, and a unified energy system with friendly countries, the minister added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240926/ditching-the-dollar-putin-announces-work-on-independent-brics-payment-system-for-global-trade-1120296990.html
russia
russian federation
arctic
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/0f/1112614624_143:0:2874:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_59ca556d9d4ed28a8c96a07b41f0d0ce.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian oil reserves, how much oil does russia have, russia's oil reserves, how long will russian oil last, russian energy week
russian oil reserves, how much oil does russia have, russia's oil reserves, how long will russian oil last, russian energy week

Russia's Offshore Oil Reserves Enough For 32 Years - Energy Minister

11:18 GMT 27.09.2024
© Sputnik / Maxim BlinovOil Rig in the Bavlinsky District of the Republic of Tatarstan
Oil Rig in the Bavlinsky District of the Republic of Tatarstan - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.09.2024
© Sputnik / Maxim Blinov
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's offshore oil reserves will be sufficient for 32 years of output, while gas reserves on the shelf will last for more than 130 years, Russian Energy Minister Sergei Tsivilev said on Friday.
"We have significant reserves in the Arctic, with proven reserves estimated at around 17 billion tonnes of oil. Even at the current production levels, extracting oil from the shelf will be enough for 32 years. As for gas, we have 85 trillion cubic meters on the shelf – at the current production volumes, this will last for more than 130 years," Tsivilev said during the session "Russia's Fuel and Energy Complex: The Future Begins Today" at the Russian Energy Week.
Russia needs to build a new modern energy generation system, networks, and a unified energy system with friendly countries, the minister added.
"We need to create a new [system of energy] generation, a modern one. We need to develop our networks using new, modern approaches, such as high-voltage energy transmission, the use of direct current in transmission, and the implementation of storage systems. Additionally, we should build a unified energy system not only within the territory of the Russian Federation but also with countries that are friendly to us," he said.

The Russian Energy Week is taking place in Moscow from September 26 to 28.

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a plenary session of the 2024 Russian Energy Week International Forum - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.09.2024
Economy
Ditching the Dollar: Putin Announces Work on Independent BRICS Payment System for Global Trade
Yesterday, 11:30 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала