https://sputnikglobe.com/20240927/russias-oil-production-to-reach-540mln-tons-within-several-years---deputy-pm-1120312931.html

Russia's Oil Production to Reach 540Mln Tons Within Several Years - Deputy PM

Russia's Oil Production to Reach 540Mln Tons Within Several Years - Deputy PM

Sputnik International

Russia will reach oil production of 540 million tons, as envisaged in the 2050 Energy Strategy, within several years, depending on the growth of the world market, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Friday.

2024-09-27T11:35+0000

2024-09-27T11:35+0000

2024-09-27T11:35+0000

economy

alexander novak

russia

opec

liquefied natural gas (lng)

oil production

oil prices

falling oil prices

middle east

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/1b/1120313016_0:205:2912:1843_1920x0_80_0_0_c2ace2c333aa7daeb0c9b490d27ae1c9.jpg

"Everything will depend on the growth of the market and on our joint actions with the OPEC countries. In general, when the market will grow. I think that it may only happen in a few years, not earlier," Novak told reporters on the sidelines of the Russian Energy Week international forum when asked when Russia's oil output will reach 540 million tons.Oil and condensate production in Russia by the end of the year is expected at the level of 515 million tons to 521 million tons, Novak added.The reduction in oil and condensate production could be between 1.7% and 2.8% compared to last year.Russia's liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports will total approximately 35 million tons by the end of 2024."There are estimates, [Russia's LNG exports will amount to] approximately 35 million tons," the deputy prime minister pointed out.The current decline in world oil prices is caused by media reports about prerequisites for a peaceful settlement in the Middle East, Novak noted.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240927/russias-offshore-oil-reserves-enough-for-32-years---energy-minister-1120312722.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian oil reserves, how much oil does russia have, russia's oil reserves, how long will russian oil last, russian energy week