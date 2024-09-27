https://sputnikglobe.com/20240927/detailed-breakdown-of-russias-arsenal-of-strategic-nuclear-warheads-1120314672.html

Detailed Breakdown of Russia’s Arsenal of Strategic Nuclear Warheads

President Putin proposed amendments to Russia’s nuclear doctrine this week to account for emerging threats, including risks posed by NATO’s hybrid warfare strategy. Here’s what's known about Russia’s aggression-deterring arsenal of land, sea and air-launched strategic nuclear warheads.

Officially, the number and type of nuclear weapons possessed by Russia is a closely-guarded state secret. However, estimates based on respected sources, including the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, the Federation of American Scientists, and information pieced together by Russian media based on official and MoD statements gives a rough idea of the country’s potential.Russia has an estimated 1,710 warheads deployed in various carriers at any given time, with another 2,670 in storage, and 1,200 more retired and in the process of being dismantled, for a total of 5,580, according to FAS figures.That’s well within the limits set out by the now-suspended 2010 New START agreement, which allows the nuclear superpowers to keep 700 deployed missiles and bombers, 1,550 deployed warheads (including missile payloads containing multiple warheads – known as MIRVs) and bombers, and 800 deployed and non-deployed launchers (in missile tube and bomber form).Ground-Based Nuclear MissilesSea-Based Nuclear MissilesAir-Based Nuclear Delivery

