Israel Eliminates Several Senior Hezbollah Fighters in Beirut - IDF

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has eliminated some senior Hezbollah fighters, including the deputy head of movement's missiles and rockets force, following a strike on Beirut, the IDF said on Friday.

"Following the IDF strike in the area of Beirut on Tuesday (24.09.2024) in which Ibrahim Muhammad Qabisi, Head of Hezbollah's Missiles and Rockets Force was eliminated, it can now be published that additional senior terrorists were killed alongside him. The eliminated terrorists include Qabisi's deputy, Abbas Ibrahim Sharaf Ad-Din," the IDF said on Telegram, adding that a senior operative in Hezbollah's surface-to-surface missile unit, Fuad Shafiq Khaz’al Khanafer, was also eliminated by an IDF strike. The situation on the Israeli-Lebanese border aggravated after the start of Israel's military operation in the Gaza Strip in October 2023. The Israeli military and Hezbollah fighters exchange fire almost daily in areas along the border. Israel began carrying out massive strikes on southern and eastern Lebanon on Monday. IDF Chief of the General Staff Herzi Halevi labeled the offensive operation in Lebanon "Northern Arrows." The death toll from the bombardments exceeded 1,500, the Lebanese Health Ministry said. Hezbollah, in turn, fired dozens of rockets toward northern Israel. This escalation was preceded by a series of explosions of pagers and walkie-talkies in Lebanon from September 17-18, which killed over 40 people and injured nearly 3,500 others.

