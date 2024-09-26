https://sputnikglobe.com/20240926/idf-says-carrying-out-precision-strikes-on-beirut-1120301048.html

IDF Says Carrying Out Precision Strikes on Beirut

IDF Says Carrying Out Precision Strikes on Beirut

Israel's armed forces are carrying out precision strikes on Beirut, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Thursday.

"The IDF is currently carrying out precise strikes in Beirut," the IDF wrote on Telegram.The target of an Israeli strike on Beirut was the commander of the aviation unit of the Lebanese Shiite movement Hezbollah, Abu Saleh, the Israeli news website Ynet reported on Thursday.The Israeli strikes hit a house in Beirut's southern suburbs, Lebanese media reported, adding that emergency services were responding to the attack.The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) later confirmed the elimination of the commander.An Israeli strike on a residential building in the southern suburbs of Beirut killed more than 50 people last week, including Hezbollah special operations commander Ibrahim Aqil. On Wednesday, the movement confirmed the death of another senior commander, Ibrahim Muhammad Qubaisi, in an Israeli missile attack.

