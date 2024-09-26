https://sputnikglobe.com/20240926/idf-says-carrying-out-precision-strikes-on-beirut-1120301048.html
Israel's armed forces are carrying out precision strikes on Beirut, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Thursday.
"The IDF is currently carrying out precise strikes in Beirut," the IDF wrote on Telegram.The target of an Israeli strike on Beirut was the commander of the aviation unit of the Lebanese Shiite movement Hezbollah, Abu Saleh, the Israeli news website Ynet reported on Thursday.The Israeli strikes hit a house in Beirut's southern suburbs, Lebanese media reported, adding that emergency services were responding to the attack.The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) later confirmed the elimination of the commander.An Israeli strike on a residential building in the southern suburbs of Beirut killed more than 50 people last week, including Hezbollah special operations commander Ibrahim Aqil. On Wednesday, the movement confirmed the death of another senior commander, Ibrahim Muhammad Qubaisi, in an Israeli missile attack.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Israel's armed forces are carrying out precision strikes on Beirut, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Thursday.
"The IDF is currently carrying out precise strikes in Beirut," the IDF wrote on Telegram.
The target of an Israeli strike on Beirut was the commander of the aviation unit of the Lebanese Shiite movement Hezbollah, Abu Saleh, the Israeli news website Ynet reported on Thursday.
The Israeli strikes hit a house in Beirut's southern suburbs
, Lebanese media reported, adding that emergency services were responding to the attack.
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) later confirmed the elimination of the commander.
"Today, on September 26, 2024, on precise intelligence instructions, air forces attacked Beirut and eliminated ... the commander of the Hezbollah terrorist organization's aviation unit," the IDF said in a statement.
An Israeli strike
on a residential building in the southern suburbs of Beirut killed more than 50 people last week, including Hezbollah special operations commander Ibrahim Aqil. On Wednesday, the movement confirmed the death of another senior commander, Ibrahim Muhammad Qubaisi, in an Israeli missile attack
.
The latest escalation comes a week after a wave of explosions of electronic devices hit Lebanon, killing dozens of people and injuring over 3,000. Shiite resistance fighters responded to last week's Israeli strikes by attacking the Ramat David Israeli Air Force base and the Rafael defense industry facility in northern Haifa. Several rockets fell in residential areas on the outskirts of the Israeli city.