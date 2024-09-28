https://sputnikglobe.com/20240928/lavrov-western-attempts-to-defeat-russia-mirror-1945-operation-unthinkable-1120335293.html
Lavrov: Western Attempts to Defeat Russia Mirror 1945 'Operation Unthinkable'
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, speaking at the UN General Assembly, called the "suicidal attempts" to fight until victory against a nuclear power like Russia pointless.
"A strategic defeat has been declared as the goal for Russia, similar to what London and Washington planned in May 1945, when they developed 'Operation Unthinkable' aimed at destroying the USSR, even before the end of World War II. Back then, it was kept in strict secrecy, but today's Anglo-Saxon strategists do not hide their intentions, although they still hope to defeat Russia through the illegitimate neo-Nazi regime in Kiev. They are also preparing Europe to jump into this suicidal adventure. I won't go into the senselessness and danger of the idea of fighting to the finish against a nuclear power like Russia," Lavrov said.On September 25, during a meeting of the Security Council on nuclear deterrence, President Vladimir Putin announced updates to the "Fundamentals of State Policy on Nuclear Deterrence." The president indicated that aggression against Russia by any non-nuclear state, with the support of a nuclear power, would be considered a joint attack.Moscow also reserves the right to use nuclear weapons in the event of aggression, including if the enemy, using conventional weapons, creates a critical threat to its sovereignty, the president added. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that the changes in Russia's nuclear doctrine are a signal to unfriendly countries. He emphasized that rational heads of state already understood the seriousness of Putin's statements, especially in the face of the "unprecedented confrontation" provoked by the direct involvement of Western countries in the Ukrainian conflict.Peskov further explained that Russia's nuclear potential and its deterrent role are well known to the world. He added that there is currently an "adjustment in nuclear deterrence" in light of the tensions developing along the country's borders.
Suicidal attempts to achieve victory over a nuclear power like Russia are pointless, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated at the 79th session of the UN General Assembly.
"A strategic defeat has been declared as the goal for Russia, similar to what London and Washington planned in May 1945, when they developed 'Operation Unthinkable' aimed at destroying the USSR, even before the end of World War II. Back then, it was kept in strict secrecy, but today's Anglo-Saxon strategists do not hide their intentions, although they still hope to defeat Russia through the illegitimate neo-Nazi regime in Kiev. They are also preparing Europe to jump into this suicidal adventure. I won't go into the senselessness and danger of the idea of fighting to the finish against a nuclear power like Russia," Lavrov said.
On September 25, during a meeting of the Security Council on nuclear deterrence, President Vladimir Putin announced updates to the "Fundamentals of State Policy on Nuclear Deterrence." The president indicated that aggression against Russia by any non-nuclear state, with the support of a nuclear power, would be considered a joint attack.
Moscow also reserves the right to use nuclear weapons in the event of aggression, including if the enemy, using conventional weapons, creates a critical threat to its sovereignty, the president added. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that the changes in Russia's nuclear doctrine are a signal to unfriendly countries. He emphasized that rational heads of state already understood the seriousness of Putin's statements, especially in the face of the "unprecedented confrontation" provoked by the direct involvement of Western countries in the Ukrainian conflict.
Peskov further explained that Russia's nuclear potential and its deterrent role are well known to the world. He added that there is currently an "adjustment in nuclear deterrence" in light of the tensions developing along the country's borders.