Lebanon Will Make Israel Regret Its Actions, Iran's Supreme Leader Warns

Lebanon Will Make Israel Regret Its Actions, Iran's Supreme Leader Warns

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei denounced Israel's "foolish" policy following recent attacks on Lebanon, which, according to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), resulted in the death of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah.

2024-09-28T11:09+0000

2024-09-28T11:09+0000

2024-09-28T12:03+0000

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has lambasted Israel's recent attacks on Lebanon, asserting that Israel will ultimately regret its actions."The Zionist criminals should know that they are far too small to cause significant harm to the strong structure of Hezbollah in Lebanon. All the forces of resistance in the region stand alongside Hezbollah and support it. The fate of this region will be determined by the forces of resistance, with Hezbollah at the forefront," Khamenei said in a statement.Khamenei highlighted the failure of Israel’s strategy, noting that despite their attempts to target civilians, Hezbollah's resolve remains unshaken. He argued that Israel has not learned from its previous war crimes in Gaza and is now repeating the same "foolish policies" in Lebanon, with little understanding of the consequences.Khamenei concluded by reaffirming his belief that Lebanon, through the will and strength of its people and Hezbollah, will overcome this challenge and force the aggressors into retreat.On Friday, Israel carried out a massive airstrike on the main Hezbollah headquarters in the southern suburbs of Beirut. Six residential buildings were destroyed in the attack, according to Lebanese media.The Israeli Air Force launched a precision strike on the Hezbollah Central Headquarters, located under a residential building in a suburb of Beirut, the IDF said.Hezbollah's entire senior chain of command has been eliminated by Israeli forces, according to an infographic released by the IDF.On Saturday, the IDF announced that Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah had been eliminated in the Israeli airstrike on Beirut.

