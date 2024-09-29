International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russian Air Defense Shots Down 125 Ukrainian Drones Overnight – MoD
Russian Air Defense Shots Down 125 Ukrainian Drones Overnight – MoD
Russian air defense systems intercepted and destroyed 125 Ukrainian drones over seven regions of the Russian Federation and over the waters of the Sea of ​​Azov overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
"During the past night, when the Kiev regime attempted to carry out a terrorist attack using unmanned aerial vehicles on targets on the territory of the Russian Federation, air defense systems on duty destroyed and intercepted 125 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones," the ministry said. According to the ministry, 67 drones were intercepted and destroyed over the Volgograd Region, 17 over the Belgorod Region, 17 over the Voronezh Region, 18 over the Rostov Region, one over the Bryansk and Kursk regions and the Krasnodar Territory. Three drones were destroyed over the waters of the Sea of ​​Azov.
Russian Air Defense Shots Down 125 Ukrainian Drones Overnight – MoD

05:01 GMT 29.09.2024
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian air defense systems intercepted and destroyed 125 Ukrainian drones over seven regions of the Russian Federation and over the waters of the Sea of ​​Azov overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
"During the past night, when the Kiev regime attempted to carry out a terrorist attack using unmanned aerial vehicles on targets on the territory of the Russian Federation, air defense systems on duty destroyed and intercepted 125 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones," the ministry said.
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russian Air Defense Systems Destroyed 15 Ukrainian Drones Overnight - MoD
22 September, 04:59 GMT
According to the ministry, 67 drones were intercepted and destroyed over the Volgograd Region, 17 over the Belgorod Region, 17 over the Voronezh Region, 18 over the Rostov Region, one over the Bryansk and Kursk regions and the Krasnodar Territory. Three drones were destroyed over the waters of the Sea of ​​Azov.
