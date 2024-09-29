https://sputnikglobe.com/20240929/russian-air-defense-shots-down-125-ukrainian-drones-overnight--mod-1120340086.html
Russian Air Defense Shots Down 125 Ukrainian Drones Overnight – MoD
Russian Air Defense Shots Down 125 Ukrainian Drones Overnight – MoD
Sputnik International
Russian air defense systems intercepted and destroyed 125 Ukrainian drones over seven regions of the Russian Federation and over the waters of the Sea of Azov overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
2024-09-29T05:01+0000
2024-09-29T05:01+0000
2024-09-29T05:01+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russian federation
russia
ukraine
russian defense ministry
kursk
drone strike
ukrainian drone attacks on russia
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/01/1119211006_0:173:3025:1875_1920x0_80_0_0_da8604db882a151fae9070b52fb86252.jpg
"During the past night, when the Kiev regime attempted to carry out a terrorist attack using unmanned aerial vehicles on targets on the territory of the Russian Federation, air defense systems on duty destroyed and intercepted 125 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones," the ministry said. According to the ministry, 67 drones were intercepted and destroyed over the Volgograd Region, 17 over the Belgorod Region, 17 over the Voronezh Region, 18 over the Rostov Region, one over the Bryansk and Kursk regions and the Krasnodar Territory. Three drones were destroyed over the waters of the Sea of Azov.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240922/russian-air-defense-systems-destroyed-15-ukrainian-drones-overnight---mod-1120243160.html
russian federation
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/01/1119211006_148:0:2879:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_1e5ffba0a73802a30ea27c72fb6c30c2.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russian air defense, russian defense ministry, ukrainian drones
russian air defense, russian defense ministry, ukrainian drones
Russian Air Defense Shots Down 125 Ukrainian Drones Overnight – MoD
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian air defense systems intercepted and destroyed 125 Ukrainian drones over seven regions of the Russian Federation and over the waters of the Sea of Azov overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
"During the past night, when the Kiev regime attempted to carry out a terrorist attack using unmanned aerial vehicles on targets on the territory of the Russian Federation, air defense systems on duty destroyed and intercepted 125 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones
," the ministry said.
According to the ministry, 67 drones were intercepted and destroyed over the Volgograd Region, 17 over the Belgorod Region, 17 over the Voronezh Region, 18 over the Rostov Region, one over the Bryansk and Kursk regions and the Krasnodar Territory. Three drones were destroyed over the waters of the Sea of Azov.