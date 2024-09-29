https://sputnikglobe.com/20240929/russian-air-defense-shots-down-125-ukrainian-drones-overnight--mod-1120340086.html

Russian Air Defense Shots Down 125 Ukrainian Drones Overnight – MoD

Russian Air Defense Shots Down 125 Ukrainian Drones Overnight – MoD

Sputnik International

Russian air defense systems intercepted and destroyed 125 Ukrainian drones over seven regions of the Russian Federation and over the waters of the Sea of ​​Azov overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

2024-09-29T05:01+0000

2024-09-29T05:01+0000

2024-09-29T05:01+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russian federation

russia

ukraine

russian defense ministry

kursk

drone strike

ukrainian drone attacks on russia

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/01/1119211006_0:173:3025:1875_1920x0_80_0_0_da8604db882a151fae9070b52fb86252.jpg

"During the past night, when the Kiev regime attempted to carry out a terrorist attack using unmanned aerial vehicles on targets on the territory of the Russian Federation, air defense systems on duty destroyed and intercepted 125 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones," the ministry said. According to the ministry, 67 drones were intercepted and destroyed over the Volgograd Region, 17 over the Belgorod Region, 17 over the Voronezh Region, 18 over the Rostov Region, one over the Bryansk and Kursk regions and the Krasnodar Territory. Three drones were destroyed over the waters of the Sea of ​​Azov.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240922/russian-air-defense-systems-destroyed-15-ukrainian-drones-overnight---mod-1120243160.html

russian federation

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian air defense, russian defense ministry, ukrainian drones