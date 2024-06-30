https://sputnikglobe.com/20240630/hungarian-prime-minister-announces-new-right-wing-bloc-in-european-parliament-1119188767.html

Hungarian Prime Minister Announces New Right-Wing Bloc in European Parliament

Hungarian Prime Minister Announces New Right-Wing Bloc in European Parliament

Sputnik International

Viktor Orban has announced the formation of a new right-wing group in the European Parliament of Austria's Freedom Party led by Herbert Kickl and the Czech ANO 2011 party of former Prime Minister Andrej Babiš.

2024-06-30T10:32+0000

2024-06-30T10:32+0000

2024-06-30T11:13+0000

europe

world

viktor orban

herbert kickl

vienna

austria

hungary

european parliament

freedom party

european union (eu)

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0c/0d/1105405132_0:158:3078:1889_1920x0_80_0_0_d3aa05de5ac478c71c89d9c3e8e476fa.jpg

The announcement was made following a meeting in Vienna, where the leaders expressed their commitment to forming what they claim will be the strongest right-wing coalition in Europe.The group signed a "patriotic manifesto for the future of Europe," stating that "the EU has turned against Europeans and now represents interests that contradict the will of nations, regions, and small communities."Orban expressed confidence that this new political alliance will soon become the largest right-wing faction in the European Parliament."We are creating a political formation that, in my conviction, will very soon become the largest European faction. This will happen within a few days," Orban said at the press conference in Vienna, emphasizing the urgency and potential impact of this new coalition on European politics.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240503/eu-leaders-talking-about-war-in-europe-shows-their-real-intentions---orban-1118238469.html

vienna

austria

hungary

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

european parliament, european union, right-wing party in european parliament, viktor orban, hungary, austria, czech republic