Austrians' Concerns Over Mass Migration, Ukraine, Brussels Diktat Trigger Election Blowout

Sunday's parliamentary elections in Austria saw right-wing populist Freedom Party of Austria (FPO) nearly double its standing, with the ruling coalition losing its parliamentary majority.

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/1e/1120360101_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_78f155c5a010db1ad19cde7bf10a3503.jpg

Austrian Chancellor and OVP leader Karl Nehammer conceded his party's failure to close the gap on Herbert Kickl's opposition FPO. "It was a race to catch up, and unfortunately we didn't manage it," Nehammer said, speaking at the OVP's headquarters after Sunday's vote."We have written a piece of history together today," Kickl, a former interior minister and campaign advisor who has led the FPO since 2021, told supporters. "We have opened a door to a new era."Kickl's FPO garnered 29.2% of the vote, enjoying a dramatic 13% swing from the 2019 election, and nearly doubling its seats in parliament from 31 to 58. Nehammer's OVP lost 19 seats, winning 52, while its partners in the coalition government, the Greens, lost 11 seats, winning only 15 mandates.The list of OVP/Green policies helping to account for the swing is "long," Moelzer said, starting with the current government's policy on immigration.The government’s harsh Covid-era policies, from lockdowns to mandatory jabs, are another sore point for many voters, the observer said, pointing out that in addition to undermining Austrians' “fundamental rights,” the restrictions “led to the increase of the public debt due to financial aid for shop owners by the state.”Chancellor Nehammer has indicated that he’s not prepared to form a coalition with the FPO.“If the FPO remains in opposition, it will be a stronger force than now, exerting stronger political pressure on the government, especially in policies like immigration, the war in Ukraine and so on,” Moelzer predicted.

Ilya Tsukanov

Ilya Tsukanov

Ilya Tsukanov

