Georgia County Still Shut Down After Chemical Plant Fire Releases Chlorine Into Air

The Rockdale County in the US state of Georgia remains on lockdown with a shelter in place order still in effect after a fire at a chemical plant released chlorine into the air over the weekend, local authorities said on Monday.
"Rockdale County Emergency Management Agency (EMA), based on information received from the Environmental Protection Division (EPD) and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), strongly advises all Rockdale County residents to continue to shelter in place. Additionally, in the best interest and safety of the public and all citizens, it is recommended that businesses close operations until shelter-in-place is lifted," the authorities said in a statement. Chlorine was detected in the air after a fire broke out on Sunday at a plant for Biolab, a manufacturer of pool and spa treatment products, in Conyers, Rockdale County. The authorities recommend that the residents avoid using air conditioners and keep windows closed. Parts of Interstate 20 will remain closed on the recommendation of the Georgia Department of Transportation, according to the statement. The decision is based on "unpredictable path and wind direction, which could change the direction of the irritants in the air," according to the statement.
The fire prompted the evacuation of approximately 17,000 people.