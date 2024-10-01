https://sputnikglobe.com/20241001/israels-operation-in-lebanon-may-involve-iran--expert-1120370876.html

Israel’s Attack on Lebanon – Expert on Possible Further Scenarios

Israel’s Attack on Lebanon – Expert on Possible Further Scenarios

Sputnik International

The Israel Defense Forces announced on Monday the beginning of targeted ground operation against Hezbollah in southern Lebanon, following hours of Israeli airstrikes and artillery fire across the border.

2024-10-01T11:10+0000

2024-10-01T11:10+0000

2024-10-01T11:15+0000

analysis

israel

lebanon

border

invasion

israel-lebanon tensions

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/01/1120373290_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_246d2b25a908b82ae6d95f9f3db66170.jpg

Israel’s just-announced military operation in Lebanon is yet another effort by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu "to expand the war" in Gaza, Mehran Kamrava, Professor of Government at Georgetown University Qatar, told Sputnik."First, the killing of Haniya. Then, the explosion of pagers in Hezbollah hands, followed by walkie-talkies. And, of course, the crowning achievement so far, which is the killing of Hassan Nasrallah," the pundit recalled.Kamrava also said that a "simple cost benefit analysis has demonstrated" to Netanyahu that "the benefits of expanding the war beyond Palestine and Gaza specifically, to include Lebanon and perhaps later Syria, is to his advantage. And of course, that's what he's trying to do."He referred to several possible scenarios which may unfold as the result of the Israeli operation, including "an expansion of the conflict to the extent that it will involve Iran."In any case, one should wait and see what Israel will do next, the analyst said, adding that so far, the Jewish state "has had complete impunity," and that one of the reasons for it is Iran "has withheld its fire" and "has not fallen into the trap of expanding the [Gaza] war," the analyst noted.He didn’t rule out that, aside from the US, a number of other countries could be involved in the conflict, including France, Egypt and Qatar.Israel on Monday night launched ground raids against Hezbollah targets in the border area of southern Lebanon, which killed more than 90 people and injured 172 others, the Lebanese Health Ministry said. The tensions between Israel and Hezbollah have been in place since early October 2023, when the Palestinian militant group Hamas staged a surprise attack on the Jewish state.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240930/us-likely-had-a-hand-in-israels-operation-to-eliminate-hezbollahs-leader-nasrallah---analyst-1120355182.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240930/even-limited-israeli-ground-operation-against-hezbollah-in-lebanon-would-be-perilous-heres-why-1120361871.html

israel

lebanon

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

israel’s just-announced military operation in lebanon, the war” in gaza, the explosion of pagers in hezbollah hands