What is Known About Iran's Missile Attack on Israel?
What is Known About Iran's Missile Attack on Israel?
Iran fired some 400 ballistic missiles into southern and central Israel, according to Jerusalem Post. The strike itself was ordered by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khameni, according to Reuters.
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/0e/1117922810_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_d9a9266cec90a2d0ea96792030a8e6f9.jpg
In an official statement Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) stated that the attack is a response to Israel's killing of chairman of the Hamas Political Bureau Ismail Haniyeh, Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah and Iranian Brig. Gen. Abbas Nilforoshan, an IRGC commander.The IRGC warned that if Israel responds to the attack, it would be followed by more destructive strikes.
In an official statement Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) stated that the attack is a response to Israel's killing of chairman of the Hamas Political Bureau Ismail Haniyeh, Hezbollah
Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah
and Iranian Brig. Gen. Abbas Nilforoshan, an IRGC commander.
The IRGC warned that if Israel responds to the attack, it would be followed by more destructive strikes.
Siren’s sound was heard in all Israeli cities: Tel Aviv, Ashdod, Haifa, Beersheba, West Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip after rockets were launched from Iran towards Israel.
Israel closed its air space amid the Iranian retaliation strike, Iraq and Jordan also shut their airspaces, according to the Israeli media.
A second wave of Iranian missile attack on Israel followed the first one, Iranian ILNA news agency reported.
Two people were lightly wounded by shrapnel in Tel Aviv in the wake of the missile strike, Israeli medics reported.
Iran’s Fars News claimed that 80% of missiles
in Iran’s first wave attack hit their targets, citing unnamed informed sources.
Iranian missiles hit gas platforms
in Israel's Ashkelon, according to Iranian news agency Tasnim.
President Joe Biden directed the US military to provide assistance to the Israeli defense forces amid the Iranian attack.
IDF Spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said Israel would respond
to the Iranian missile attack: "We have plans, and we will act in the time and place that we choose."
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump stated President Joe Biden and VP Kamala Harris are leading the world to brink of WWIII
.