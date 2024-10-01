https://sputnikglobe.com/20241001/what-is-known-about-irans-missile-attack-on-israel-1120376043.html

What is Known About Iran's Missile Attack on Israel?

Iran fired some 400 ballistic missiles into southern and central Israel, according to Jerusalem Post. The strike itself was ordered by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khameni, according to Reuters.

In an official statement Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) stated that the attack is a response to Israel's killing of chairman of the Hamas Political Bureau Ismail Haniyeh, Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah and Iranian Brig. Gen. Abbas Nilforoshan, an IRGC commander.The IRGC warned that if Israel responds to the attack, it would be followed by more destructive strikes.AftermathReactions

