Weakening Iran and Hezbollah Part of Broader Israeli-US Project - Analyst

Tel Aviv earlier described the Israeli military’s incursion into southern Lebanon as limited in scope, claiming that there will be “no long-term occupation.”

Commenting on Israel’s recently announced start of its "targeted raids" in southern Lebanon, Dr Lorenzo Trombetta, Rome-based senior analyst and UN consultant on the Middle East, told Sputnik that those attacks are just preparatory measures before a broader military offensive on the ground.The White House National Security Council earlier said that President Joe Biden had directed the US military to help Israel shoot down Iranian missiles targeting the Jewish state.The Israeli military has meanwhile resumed air strikes on Hezbollah in Lebanon, hours after Iran launched a massive missile attack on Israel in response to its “aggressive acts” against Tehran’s allies, including the assassination of Hezbollah leader, Hassan Nasrallah.While Tel Aviv argued that most of the missiles were intercepted by Israeli air defenses, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps maintained that 90% of projectiles had hit their targets.

