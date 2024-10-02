https://sputnikglobe.com/20241002/weakening-iran-and-hezbollah-part-of-broader-israeli-us-project---analyst-1120383063.html
Weakening Iran and Hezbollah Part of Broader Israeli-US Project - Analyst
Weakening Iran and Hezbollah Part of Broader Israeli-US Project - Analyst
Sputnik International
Tel Aviv earlier described the Israeli military’s incursion into southern Lebanon as limited in scope, claiming that there will be “no long-term occupation.”
Commenting on Israel’s recently announced start of its "targeted raids" in southern Lebanon, Dr Lorenzo Trombetta, Rome-based senior analyst and UN consultant on the Middle East, told Sputnik that those attacks are just preparatory measures before a broader military offensive on the ground.The White House National Security Council earlier said that President Joe Biden had directed the US military to help Israel shoot down Iranian missiles targeting the Jewish state.The Israeli military has meanwhile resumed air strikes on Hezbollah in Lebanon, hours after Iran launched a massive missile attack on Israel in response to its “aggressive acts” against Tehran’s allies, including the assassination of Hezbollah leader, Hassan Nasrallah.While Tel Aviv argued that most of the missiles were intercepted by Israeli air defenses, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps maintained that 90% of projectiles had hit their targets.
Tel Aviv earlier described the Israeli military's incursion into southern Lebanon as limited in scope, claiming that there will be "no long-term occupation."
"In this sense, Israel is serving US purposes. That's why all the Israeli operations on the ground are influencing the balance of power in Lebanon, and trying to change the equation of power there. Weakening not only Iran, but Hezbollah mainly, is part of the broader Israeli-US project," Trombetta pointed out.
"The US military presence increased in the Middle East, mainly towards Iran, in order to threaten it and send a clear message to Tehran and its allies," the analyst said. He suggested that the US won’t change their Middle Eastern policy and will continue "to manage the balance of power from their side, by being on the backseat and clearly supporting Israel and their other allies."
While Tel Aviv argued that most of the missiles were intercepted by Israeli air defenses, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps maintained that 90% of projectiles had hit their targets.