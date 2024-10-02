https://sputnikglobe.com/20241002/israel-sends-fire-to-lebanon-what-is-know-about-the-idfs-98th-division-1120388161.html

Israel Sends ‘Fire’ to Lebanon: What is Know About the IDF's 98th Division

Israel Sends ‘Fire’ to Lebanon: What is Know About the IDF's 98th Division

Sputnik International

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) recently released footage of soldiers from the 98th 'Fire' Division gearing up for their operation from the Lebanese border.

2024-10-02T16:18+0000

2024-10-02T16:18+0000

2024-10-02T16:18+0000

world

israel

israel defense forces (idf)

israel-lebanon tensions

middle east

lebanon

syria

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/02/1120388433_0:46:889:546_1920x0_80_0_0_dae8e4f73396bc022d55154ffcf9ccb3.jpg

The 98th 'HaEsh' (meaning ‘Fire’ in Hebrew) Paratroopers Division was set up in 1974 following the Yom Kippur War, with the aim of defending Israel’s borders against threats from Lebanon and Syria.This elite reserve infantry division is part of the Israeli army and comprises several brigades, including infantry, armored, and artillery units, as well as the Paratroopers Brigade and the Commando Brigade.The division participated in both the First Lebanon War in 1982 and the Second Lebanon War in 2006, engaging in battles in Beirut and its southern suburbs, as well as surrounding the city of Saida.Controversial Moments in the Division's HistoryDuring the First Lebanon War, the 98th division was involved in encircling the Sabra and Shatila Palestinian refugee camps right when Lebanese Kataeb units (right-wing Christian forces) began a campaign of ethnic cleansing in both camps, according to Israeli Kahane Commission, which investigated the incident.As a result of the massacre that occurred during September 16-18, 1982, approximately 800 civilians lost their lives.The division's performance in the 2006 Second Lebanon War also came under criticism, as Israeli government-appointed commission led by Judge Eliyahu Winograd concluded that the 98th did not fully execute its operational tasks.The Israeli government however, didn't disclosed the commission’s report.Meanwhile, the IDF announced that the 36th division will be also joining Israel's ground operation in southern Lebanon. The 36th division will include soldiers from the 188th Armored Brigade and 6th Infantry Brigade, along with additional forces, the Israeli army noted.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240920/top-five-explosive-operations-attributed-to-mossad-1120228664.html

israel

lebanon

syria

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Christina Malyk https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/08/1113208579_137:0:1097:960_100x100_80_0_0_39342d3133a15b1549ec31c158221a34.jpg

Christina Malyk https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/08/1113208579_137:0:1097:960_100x100_80_0_0_39342d3133a15b1549ec31c158221a34.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Christina Malyk https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/08/1113208579_137:0:1097:960_100x100_80_0_0_39342d3133a15b1549ec31c158221a34.jpg

israel defense forces, idf 98th division, idf haesh paratroopers division, what division did idf sent to lebanon