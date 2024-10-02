https://sputnikglobe.com/20241002/israel-sends-fire-to-lebanon-what-is-know-about-the-idfs-98th-division-1120388161.html
Israel Sends ‘Fire’ to Lebanon: What is Know About the IDF's 98th Division
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) recently released footage of soldiers from the 98th 'Fire' Division gearing up for their operation from the Lebanese border.
Israel Sends ‘Fire’ to Lebanon: What is Know About the IDF's 98th Division
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) recently released footage of soldiers from the 98th 'Fire' Division gearing up for their operation from the Lebanese border. Sputnik delves into what is known about this unit.
The 98th 'HaEsh' (meaning ‘Fire’ in Hebrew) Paratroopers Division was set up in 1974 following the Yom Kippur War, with the aim of defending Israel’s borders against threats
from Lebanon and Syria.
This elite reserve infantry division
is part of the Israeli army and comprises several brigades, including infantry, armored, and artillery units, as well as the Paratroopers Brigade and the Commando Brigade.
The division was redeployed from the Gaza Strip, where it had been conducting operations since October 2023, to the Israel-Lebanon border.
The division participated in both the First Lebanon War in 1982 and the Second Lebanon War in 2006, engaging in battles in Beirut and its southern suburbs, as well as surrounding the city of Saida.
Controversial Moments in the Division's History
During the First Lebanon War, the 98th division was involved in encircling the Sabra and Shatila Palestinian refugee camps right when Lebanese Kataeb units (right-wing Christian forces) began a campaign of ethnic cleansing in both camps, according to Israeli Kahane Commission, which investigated the incident.
As a result of the massacre that occurred during September 16-18, 1982, approximately 800 civilians lost their lives.
According to the findings of Israel’s Kahane Commission, which investigated the incident, the commander of the 98th division, Amos Yaron, failed to take action to determine what was happening in the blockaded refugee camps.
The division's performance in the 2006 Second Lebanon War also came under criticism, as Israeli government-appointed commission led by Judge Eliyahu Winograd concluded that the 98th did not fully execute its operational tasks.
The Israeli government
however, didn't disclosed the commission’s report.
Meanwhile, the IDF announced that the 36th division will be also joining Israel's ground operation in southern Lebanon. The 36th division will include soldiers from the 188th Armored Brigade and 6th Infantry Brigade, along with additional forces, the Israeli army
noted.