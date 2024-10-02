https://sputnikglobe.com/20241002/iran-showed-restraint-for-two-months-amid-israeli-attacks---russian-un-envoy-1120389998.html

Iran Showed Restraint for Two Months Amid Israeli Attacks – Russian UN Envoy

Iran Showed Restraint for Two Months Amid Israeli Attacks – Russian UN Envoy

Iran has shown "exceptional" restraint for two months amid Israeli attacks, Russia's UN envoy Vassily Nebenzia said.

"A new victim of the Israeli war machine is Lebanon," Nebenzia said. "After intense shelling of Lebanese cities, its southern neighbor launched a ground operation in that country."He added that Iran only took military action "after a series of political liquidations, including the assassination of Hamas Executive Council Head Haniyeh, Hezbollah Secretary General Nasrallah and a number of other leaders of movements opposing Israel," and showed "exceptional restraint" for two months.The Russian diplomat noted that statements from Western countries give the impression that "the only problem facing the Council is the response to Iran's missile strike." There is a strong impression that the US is negotiating the release of hostages held in Gaza and a ceasefire in the enclave with itself, the envoy noted. "For the sake of its Middle East ally, Washington has already used its veto power five times in the Security Council and since the beginning of July has been deliberately trying to lead us all around by the nose," Nebenzia charged, "publicizing its notorious 'plan Biden' and its quiet diplomacy to broker a deal between Hamas and Israel.""Frankly speaking, all this gives the impression that Washington is conducting these indirect negotiations with itself," he added.The UN Security Council may consider adopting new documents on Lebanon against the background of the escalation of the situation in the region and non-implementation of the profile resolution 1701 of the Security Council.When asked whether Tehran had warned Moscow before Israel's attack, the Nebenzia underscored that Iran is a sovereign state that makes its own decisions.

