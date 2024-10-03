https://sputnikglobe.com/20241003/nuclear-facilities-should-be-taken-out-of-middle-east-conflict---senior-russian-diplomat-1120400608.html

Nuclear Facilities Should Be Taken Out Of Middle East Conflict - Senior Russian Diplomat

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov had a sit down with Sputnik, sharing his take on most acute foreign policy issues, including Mideast escalation and BRICS peaceful expansion.

Russia is concerned about Israel's signals regarding a possible retaliatory strike on Iran, which could target Iranian nuclear facilities, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told, adding that it is unacceptable to even consider such scenarios.Russia, US Do Not Discuss Mideast Escalation Ryabkov added that Russia and the United States did not discuss the crisis in the Middle East through diplomatic channels.Israel started a ground operation against Hezbollah in the south of Lebanon on Monday, while the mutual exchange of air and rocket strikes also continues. Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati said on Wednesday that about 1.2 million people, including Syrian refugees, were displaced due to the hostilities. The minister for social affairs in his government, Hector Hajjar, told Sputnik that refugee accommodation centers were running out of capacity.The declared goal of Israel's military campaign is to create conditions for the return of about 60,000 people displaced from the north as a result of Hezbollah's attacks, which the Shia movement launched in response to Israeli aggression against the Gaza Strip last year.On BRICS Development PlansAll decisions on accepting new BRICS members are made by consensus, and Moscow respects Ankara's intentions to joint the association, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister said. The final declaration of the upcoming BRICS summit in Russia's Kazan is currently in the works, senior diplomat added.The Russian diplomat expects the top-level summit in Kazan from October 22-24 to serve as a "very important step forward in terms of strengthening BRICS itself and increasing its contribution to international affairs."BRICS is comprised of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, as well as its newest members admitted this year, namely Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. Russia holds the bloc's chairmanship in 2024.

