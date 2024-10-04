https://sputnikglobe.com/20241004/biden-on-how-israel-should-respond-to-iranian-attack-thats-between-me-and-them-1120417028.html
Biden on How Israel Should Respond to Iranian Attack: ‘That’s Between Me and Them’
Sputnik International
When asked for his opinion on how Israel should respond to the latest Iranian missile strike, US President Joe Biden said on Friday that it was between him and the Israelis.
"That's between me and them," Biden told reporters.Israel has not yet determined how it will strike Iran but they should consider other options than targeting oil fields, President Biden noted.Biden also elaborated that the United States is considering imposing sanctions on Iran "right now", including on the country’s oil sector."That's under consideration right now, the whole thing," he elaborated, adding that he will not discuss the issue further at present.
Biden on How Israel Should Respond to Iranian Attack: ‘That’s Between Me and Them’
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – When asked for his opinion on how Israel should respond to the latest Iranian missile strike, US President Joe Biden said on Friday that it was between him and the Israelis.
"That's between me and them," Biden told reporters.
Israel has not yet determined how it will strike Iran but they should consider other options than targeting oil fields
, President Biden noted.
"The Israelis have not concluded ... what they're going to do in terms of the strike, that's under discussion," he said during the press briefing. "If I were in those shoes, I'd be thinking about other alternatives than striking oil fields."
Biden also elaborated that the United States is considering imposing sanctions on Iran "right now", including on the country’s oil sector
.
"That's under consideration right now, the whole thing," he elaborated, adding that he will not discuss the issue further at present.