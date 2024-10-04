https://sputnikglobe.com/20241004/biden-on-how-israel-should-respond-to-iranian-attack-thats-between-me-and-them-1120417028.html

Biden on How Israel Should Respond to Iranian Attack: ‘That’s Between Me and Them’

When asked for his opinion on how Israel should respond to the latest Iranian missile strike, US President Joe Biden said on Friday that it was between him and the Israelis.

"That's between me and them," Biden told reporters.Israel has not yet determined how it will strike Iran but they should consider other options than targeting oil fields, President Biden noted.Biden also elaborated that the United States is considering imposing sanctions on Iran "right now", including on the country’s oil sector."That's under consideration right now, the whole thing," he elaborated, adding that he will not discuss the issue further at present.

