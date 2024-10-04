https://sputnikglobe.com/20241004/tehran-will-strike-israeli-refineries-gas-fields-if-israel-attacks-iran---irgc-1120413738.html

Tehran Will Strike Israeli Refineries, Gas Fields If Israel Attacks Iran - IRGC

Tehran Will Strike Israeli Refineries, Gas Fields If Israel Attacks Iran - IRGC

Sputnik International

Tehran will strike Israeli refineries, gas fields if Israel attack Iran, deputy commander in the Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Ali Fadavi, said on Friday.

2024-10-04T13:19+0000

2024-10-04T13:19+0000

2024-10-04T13:19+0000

world

middle east

ali fadavi

abbas araghchi

israel

tehran

tel aviv

islamic revolutionary guard corps (irgc)

iran-israel row

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/03/1120395378_0:0:1200:676_1920x0_80_0_0_45e1a0ca7534a4003d0800cb35decaef.jpg

"If the occupiers [Israel] make a mistake [by attacking Iran], we will strike at all their energy sources ... all oil refineries and gas fields," Fadavi was quoted as saying by the Mehr news agency.Iran is a large country with many economic centers, while Israel has only three power plants and several refineries that Iran can hit at the same time, Fadavi added.Tehran does not intend to continue to strike Tel Aviv, but if Israel takes any action against Iran, the response will be tougher, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Friday.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241004/irans-true-promise-2-operation-and-retaliation-against-israeli-military-sites---1120412808.html

israel

tehran

tel aviv

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

iran vs israel, iran strikes israel, iranian attacks on israel, israel threatens iran, israel’s missile attack on iran, iran israel standoff, iran israel row, recent attcks in the middle east, middle east military escalation, iran’s role in the middle east, alliances in the middle east, iran strikes on israel, iran attacks israel, iran israel row, iran israel hostilities