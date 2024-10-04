International
Tehran Will Strike Israeli Refineries, Gas Fields If Israel Attacks Iran - IRGC
Tehran will strike Israeli refineries, gas fields if Israel attack Iran, deputy commander in the Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Ali Fadavi, said on Friday.
"If the occupiers [Israel] make a mistake [by attacking Iran], we will strike at all their energy sources ... all oil refineries and gas fields," Fadavi was quoted as saying by the Mehr news agency.Iran is a large country with many economic centers, while Israel has only three power plants and several refineries that Iran can hit at the same time, Fadavi added.Tehran does not intend to continue to strike Tel Aviv, but if Israel takes any action against Iran, the response will be tougher, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Friday.
iran vs israel, iran strikes israel, iranian attacks on israel, israel threatens iran, israel's missile attack on iran, iran israel standoff, iran israel row, recent attcks in the middle east, middle east military escalation, iran's role in the middle east, alliances in the middle east, iran strikes on israel, iran attacks israel, iran israel row, iran israel hostilities
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Tehran will strike Israeli refineries, gas fields if Israel attack Iran, deputy commander in the Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Ali Fadavi, said on Friday.
"If the occupiers [Israel] make a mistake [by attacking Iran], we will strike at all their energy sources ... all oil refineries and gas fields," Fadavi was quoted as saying by the Mehr news agency.
Iran is a large country with many economic centers, while Israel has only three power plants and several refineries that Iran can hit at the same time, Fadavi added.
Tehran does not intend to continue to strike Tel Aviv, but if Israel takes any action against Iran, the response will be tougher, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Friday.

"We do not intend to continue the attacks. If Israel takes any more steps against Iran, our actions will be tougher, and we will definitely respond. Our response will be proportionate and absolutely calculated," Araghchi told a press conference in Lebanon, as quoted by the Tasnim news agency.

