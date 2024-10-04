https://sputnikglobe.com/20241004/israeli-airstrike-targets-hezbollah-bunker-with-73-tons-of-bombs-1120410859.html

Israeli Airstrike Targets Hezbollah Bunker With 73 Tons of Bombs

The strike is part of Israel's broader effort to cripple Hezbollah's military capabilities, targeting smuggling tunnels and supply lines along the Lebanon-Syria border.

Israeli military aircraft carried out a bombing strike on a facility in a Beirut suburb on Thursday night, where the potential successor to Hezbollah's assassinated leader, Hassan Nasrallah, may have been located, Ynet reported."On Thursday night, the Israeli Air Force planes dropped a total of 73 tons of bombs on a bunker in the Dahiyeh area, identified as Hezbollah's 'Main Intelligence Command.' It is believed that Hashem Safieddine, who was set to become Hassan Nasrallah's successor, was present at the complex along with other high-ranking members of the group," the publication said.The outcome of the attack is still unclear, according to the website.The Israeli military is conducting an offensive operation in Lebanon called Northern Arrows. Israel's air force has been launching heavy strikes on Hezbollah targets across various areas of the country. As a result of several airstrikes in Beirut on September 27, high-ranking Hezbollah commanders, including its Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah, were eliminated. A ground operation in southern Lebanon also began on October 1.According to local media, citing Lebanese Health Minister Firas Abiad, as of October 3, the total number of victims of the strikes had reached 1,974 people.The Israeli military has reported hitting several thousand Hezbollah targets. Observers note that the intensity of the attacks has not been seen since the Second Lebanon War in 2006.

