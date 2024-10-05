https://sputnikglobe.com/20241005/first-amendment-makes-it-really-hard-to-govern-today--ex-secretary-of-state-1120423164.html

First Amendment Makes It ‘Really Hard to Govern Today’ – Ex-Secretary of State

Former Democratic presidential candidate John Kerry said the quiet part out loud at a World Economic Forum event recently, lamenting that the United States’ constitutional protection of free speech is a “major block” to stamping out online disinformation.

Former Democratic presidential candidate John Kerry said the quiet part out loud at a World Economic Forum event recently, lamenting that the United States’ constitutional protection of free speech is a “major block” to stamping out online disinformation.“You know there's a lot of discussion now about how you curb those entities in order to guarantee that you're going to have some accountability on facts,” he continued. “Iif people only go to one source, and the source they go to is sick and has an agenda and they're putting out disinformation, our First Amendment stands as a major block to be able to just hammer it out of existence.”The comment caused an uproar among conservatives, who have grown increasingly sensitive towards efforts to further involve the federal government in the moderation of online content since the 2016 election of Donald Trump. President Joe Biden was forced to backtrack from plans to establish a “disinformation czar” two years ago when the idea drew fierce criticism from political opponents and some experts.“He's [saying] we should be dependent on our information and our judgment of what the facts and the truth are on the government that lied to us about WMDs, the government that lied to us for 20 years about Afghanistan… the government who's lying to us all the time. ‘It's a real tragedy that people are actually undermining the consensus that we want to have for believing those lies that we've been telling.’”Host Garland Nixon pointed to the removal of Glenn Diesen’s channel on YouTube as an indication of the growing trend towards online censorship. The professor and public intellectual from Norway recorded a video four years ago explaining Russia’s security interests regarding Ukraine and the region, concluding that Moscow had been unfairly demonized as a security threat.The claim was apparently enough to justify Diesen’s channel being suspended, along with accusations the political scientist was guilty of spreading “Russian propaganda.”“Let's just move into the technocratic panopticon because all of the digital infrastructure has already been built for it.”

