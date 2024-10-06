International
Israeli Army Strikes School, Mosque in Gaza, Continues Attacks on Lebanese Territory
Israeli Army Strikes School, Mosque in Gaza, Continues Attacks on Lebanese Territory
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) claimed a strike at the Ibn Rushd school and the Shuhada al-Aqsa mosque in the Gaza Strip town of Deir al Balah, where it said the command centers of Palestinian movement Hamas had been hosted.
"These command and control centers were used by Hamas terrorists to plan and execute terrorist attacks against IDF troops and the State of Israel," the army said on Telegram. Before the strike, the Israeli foreces took necessary measures to mitigate the risk of harming civilians, including the use of precise munitions, aerial surveillance, and additional intelligence, the IDF added. 21 people were killed in an Israeli strike on a mosque housing displaced persons in the city of Deir al Balah in the central Gaza Strip, media reported.Several people were also wounded after Israeli aircraft struck a mosque housing displaced persons near the gates of the Shuhada al-Aqsa hospital, the agency said.Beirut's Southern Suburbs Hit by Fresh Series of Israeli StrikesIsraeli Air Force aircraft have launched a new series of strikes on Beirut's southern suburbs, a Sputnik correspondent reported.More than three strikes were carried out on the highway from the city center to the airport. Several explosions occurred about two kilometers from Beirut International Airport.Earlier, strikes were carried out on the Choueifat and Bourj el-Barajneh municipalities.Israeli Military Struck Former UNRWA Center in Northern GazaThe Israeli air force has carried out a precision strike against a building that previously belonged to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), located in the northern Gaza Strip, the Israel Defense Force (IDF) said on Saturday.IDF Says About 130 Missiles Were Fired on Israel From Lebanese Territory in 24 HoursAbout 130 missiles have been fired against Israel from Lebanese territory over the past 24 hours, the Israel Defense Force (IDF) said on Saturday."Throughout today (Saturday), approximately 130 projectiles fired by the Hezbollah terrorist organization crossed from Lebanon into Israeli territory," the IDF wrote on Telegram.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) claimed a strike at the Ibn Rushd school and the Shuhada al-Aqsa mosque in the Gaza Strip town of Deir al Balah, where it said the command centers of Palestinian movement Hamas had been hosted.
"These command and control centers were used by Hamas terrorists to plan and execute terrorist attacks against IDF troops and the State of Israel," the army said on Telegram.
Before the strike, the Israeli foreces took necessary measures to mitigate the risk of harming civilians, including the use of precise munitions, aerial surveillance, and additional intelligence, the IDF added.
21 people were killed in an Israeli strike on a mosque housing displaced persons in the city of Deir al Balah in the central Gaza Strip, media reported.
Several people were also wounded after Israeli aircraft struck a mosque housing displaced persons near the gates of the Shuhada al-Aqsa hospital, the agency said.
Beirut's Southern Suburbs Hit by Fresh Series of Israeli Strikes

Israeli Air Force aircraft have launched a new series of strikes on Beirut's southern suburbs, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
More than three strikes were carried out on the highway from the city center to the airport. Several explosions occurred about two kilometers from Beirut International Airport.
Earlier, strikes were carried out on the Choueifat and Bourj el-Barajneh municipalities.

Israeli Military Struck Former UNRWA Center in Northern Gaza

The Israeli air force has carried out a precision strike against a building that previously belonged to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), located in the northern Gaza Strip, the Israel Defense Force (IDF) said on Saturday.
"The IAF [Israeli air force] conducted a precise strike on Hamas terrorists who were operating inside a command and control center in the area of Jabaliya in the northern Gaza Strip. The command and control center, which was embedded inside a compound that previously served as a UNRWA center, was used by the Hamas terrorists to plan and execute terrorist attacks against IDF troops and the State of Israel," the IDF wrote on Telegram.
IDF Says About 130 Missiles Were Fired on Israel From Lebanese Territory in 24 Hours

About 130 missiles have been fired against Israel from Lebanese territory over the past 24 hours, the Israel Defense Force (IDF) said on Saturday.
"Throughout today (Saturday), approximately 130 projectiles fired by the Hezbollah terrorist organization crossed from Lebanon into Israeli territory," the IDF wrote on Telegram.
