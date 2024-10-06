https://sputnikglobe.com/20241006/lebanese-army-cannot-resist-israeli-aggression-us-limited-its-development---analyst-1120435582.html

Lebanese Army Cannot Resist Israeli Aggression as US Limited Its Development - Analyst

Lebanese Army Cannot Resist Israeli Aggression as US Limited Its Development - Analyst

Western countries have been controlling the armament and development of the Lebanese army for many years, blocking all opportunities for the development of technology and combat capability, rendering it unable to resist Israeli aggression, retired Lebanese colonel and military expert Nidal Zahwi told Sputnik.

On October 1, the Israeli army began a limited ground operation in southern Lebanon, attempting to gain a foothold in border settlements. Since September 23, settlements in the south and east of the country, as well as the southern suburbs of Beirut, have been subjected to massive bombing. To date, more than a million people have become refugees, more than 2,000 Lebanese have died and about 9,000 have been injured. According to the expert, the United States is blocking any opportunities for the Lebanese army to acquire aviation and air defense, since their strategic ally is Israel, and they are interested in minimizing threats to it; such a position is connected with strategic interests in the Middle East. And therefore Washington plays the role of guarantor of Israeli security in the region. Speaking about the prestige of the military profession in Lebanon, the retired Lebanese colonel explained that soldiers and officers used to be highly respected in society and had some social benefits. According to the expert, the United States believes that the Lebanese army is part of its Middle East group of troops, with one of the largest US bases in the Mediterranean being located in the Hamat region in northern Lebanon. Explaining how dependent the Lebanese army was on the United States, the former colonel cited an incident on the border several years ago, when a Lebanese border guard, without orders, opened fire on an Israeli drone that had entered Lebanese airspace. "The Lebanese army has no forces or means to resist Israeli ground intervention. Israeli military technology is completely superior to that of Lebanon," the military expert concluded.

